Speaking and Poster Session Proposals Due by Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019

RISC-V Foundation:

WHAT: RISC-V Workshop Zurich is seeking speaking proposal and poster sessions for its upcoming RISC-V Workshop Zurich.

WHERE: ETH Zurich, Ramistrasse 101, 8092 Zurich, Switzerland

WHEN: Tuesday, June 11 to Thursday, June 13, 2019

DETAILS: The RISC-V Foundation, in partnership with Informa's Knowledge Networking Division, KNect365, will hold the RISC-V Workshop Zurich. The call for speaking proposals and poster presentations for the Workshop in Zurich is now open until Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. To submit your speaking proposal for the RISC-V Workshop Zurich and learn more about the formats and types of sessions, submission guidelines and deadlines, please click here. The open and expansive RISC-V ecosystem in Europe will highlight current and prospective RISC-V projects and implementations, influencing the future evolution of the RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA).

Important Dates:

Submission Deadline: Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019

Speaker Notification: Mid-March

To register for the event, please visit: https://tmt.knect365.com/risc-v-workshop-zurich/purchase/select-package

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please visit: https://tmt.knect365.com/risc-v-workshop-zurich/sponsor

For press interested in attending, please email: risc-v@racepointglobal.com to receive your complimentary pass.

About RISC-V Foundation

RISC-V (pronounced "risk-five") is a free and open ISA enabling a new era of processor innovation through open standard collaboration. Founded in 2015, the RISC-V Foundation comprises more than 200 member organizations building the first open, collaborative community of software and hardware innovators powering innovation at the edge forward. Born in academia and research, RISC-V ISA delivers a new level of free, extensible software and hardware freedom on architecture, paving the way for the next 50 years of computing design and innovation.

The RISC-V Foundation, a non-profit corporation controlled by its members, directs the future development and drives the adoption of the RISC-V ISA. Members of the RISC-V Foundation have access to and participate in the development of the RISC-V ISA specifications and related HW SW ecosystem.

