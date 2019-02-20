Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, will hold an Investor and Analyst Meeting in New York City on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. David D. Petratis, chairman, president and CEO, will lead the meeting. He will be joined by Allegion's executive leadership team to discuss the company's strategy and vision for the future.

Formal presentations will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET, and a real-time, listen-only webcast of the meeting will be broadcast live over the Internet. To listen, individuals can access the meeting through Allegion's website at http://investor.allegion.com/.

For those unable to listen to the live event, a replay will also be available on Allegion's website beginning Thursday, March 14.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in safety and security, with leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion produces a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and other institutions. Allegion is a $2.7 billion company, with products sold in approximately 130 countries.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219006079/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Doshia Stewart Vice President, Global Corporate Communications

PR@allegion.com

Analyst:

Mike Wagnes Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations

317-810-3494

Michael.Wagnes@allegion.com