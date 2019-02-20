Corporate Communication Department Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mediacontact_global@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6275-6278

TOKYO, Feb 20, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd., a Group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has established and launched operation of a joint venture (JV) with Nantong Hualong Construction Engineering Co., Ltd. (Nantong Hualong), a general contractor based in Jiangsu Province, to undertake installation and engineering services of centrifugal chillers, air-conditioners and heat pump water heaters throughout China. The JV was founded through Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-conditioners (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (MHIAS), a wholly owned subsidiary of MHI Thermal Systems based in Shanghai. MHI Thermal Systems created the new company with the aim of expanding sales in China by strengthening installation and engineering functions through a majority-owned JV.The new JV, named Jiangsu Lingte Construction & Technology Co., Ltd., is based in the city of Haimen, Jiangsu Province, close to Shanghai. Targeting integration of MHI Thermal Systems' strengths in product technologies with Nantong Hualong's accumulated capabilities in installation and engineering, the JV will not only perform sales of equipment but also develop a structure for taking new orders, including installation and engineering work. In this way, Jiangsu Lingte Construction & Technology will support activities in the Chinese market toward expanding sales of MHI brand products.MHIAS oversees marketing and servicing of centrifugal chillers, air-conditioners and heat pump water heaters in China. Leveraging the new JV's expanded capabilities in installation and engineering, MHIAS will forge a structure to support superior market competitiveness.Nantong Hualong is a general contractor undertaking business throughout China, with a solid record of orders taken to date. Its business philosophy focuses on "Safety First and Higher Quality," and the company is widely acclaimed for its safety management and quality control at construction sites.MHI Thermal Systems, by providing high-efficiency products and products with exceptional environmental loading reduction performance utilizing the natural refrigerant CO2, now coupled with the installation and engineering capabilities of its new JV, stands to strengthen its competitive position in China's increasingly environment-conscious market. Furthermore, by promoting the widespread adoption of such products, the company will also help to curb global warming.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward - advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: "Power Systems," "Industry & Infrastructure," "Aircraft, Defense & Space." We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.For more information, please visit MHI's website: https://www.mhi.comFor Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: https://spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.