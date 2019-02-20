Semir E-commerce Partners with Alibaba Retail Marketplace AliExpress to Enter Global Clothing Market

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhejiang Semir E-commerce Company, a subsidiary of China's leading apparel brand Semir Group, and AliExpress, Alibaba Group's global retail marketplace, jointly hosted the signing ceremony of an agreement setting in motion Semir's plans to expand internationally as well as the launch ceremony for the AliExpress-Semir Group Day Campaign on February 19, 2019, at its office building in Hangzhou. The move represents Semir Group's formal entry into the global market.

Semir E-commerce stated the company plans to emphasize leading domestic children's wear brands Balabala and Mini Balabala and China's domestic leisure clothing brand leader Semir during the first phase of its rollout into overseas markets, with the aim of making healthy, safe, comfortable and youthful clothing available to children, adolescents and young adults worldwide.

The entry into overseas markets is the first step in Semir Group's execution of its long-term strategy and roadmap. While operating its business over the last few years, every step in the planning process has fully taken into account the eventuality of entering international markets. The ongoing collection of data combined with the accumulation of experience has paved the way for the brand to join the global arena.

As a key platform for Semir Group's online development strategies, Semir E-commerce's retail sales exceeded 7.6 billion yuan (approx. US$1.1 billion) in 2018, reflecting the wide recognition of the brand by an ever growing customer base in China. The recognition and the rapid development of Semir's e-commerce laid a strong foundation for the firm's move beyond the borders of the home market. Semir E-commerce general manager Shao Feichun, in the role as signing representative for the firm, expressed confidence and high hopes for the partnership with AliExpress and said, "As China's largest B2C e-commerce platform for exports, AliExpress has established a close relationship with Semir and expects to further expand its brand influence in global markets via its market positioning in Europe, the US, the Middle East and other markets." He expressed the belief that in the Internet Plus era, Semir Group's brand will become accessible to global shoppers through e-commerce platforms such as AliExpress.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/824281/Semir_E_commerce_Alibaba.jpg