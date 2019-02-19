EarthWater, PLC: EarthWater Founder & CEO Enters Local Politics

ADDISON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2019 / EarthWater Founder and CEO, CJ Comu, announced today he is running for City Council in the City of Addison, Texas. https://addisontexas.net/.

Addison, TX is a vibrant City in the heart of Dallas, TX. Supported by 15,000+ residents, an annual city budget of over $100M with a Net Asset Value of over $4.5B and, according to the FAA, one of the busiest private airports in the USA, Addison is an incredibly vibrant business and residential community. Addison is truly one of the best kept secrets in the Central United States.

EarthWater Founder and CEO, CJ Comu, stated why he was drawn to this civic duty. 'I have lived in Addison for over 20 years, I love this city and feel it's time for me to give back. I will draw upon the strong leadership and management experience I've learned over the 30+ years running numerous private and public corporations. I'm used to hard work and will work tirelessly for the City of Addison. The role of City Council Member (requiring two nights a month) will not interfere with my responsibilities of building EarthWater and will bring an exciting addition to my normal 24-hour work day.'

When asked why CJ decided to run for City Council Office, his answer was simple,'I want to serve the Citizens of the City of Addison, TX by 1) Bringing new ideas for economic development & growth; 2) Attracting new corporations for relocation and residency; and, 3) Increasing city revenue to help reduce individual taxes.'

Mr. CJ Comu is a 25-year professional corporate veteran, creating, mentoring and operating numerous private and public companies as Chairman/CEO. He has extensive global knowledge and experience in building, funding and operating business ventures with a track record of over 100 companies he has counselled or served as Director.

Mr. Comu is Founder Chairman & CEO of EarthWater Limited, a manufacturer of health and wellness products sold in over 121 countries in partnership with Amazon. Mr. Comu is Chairman of Regus Advisors, Inc., former Chairman/CEO of SUN Sports & Entertainment (a public company), former Chairman/CEO of Humitech International (an international franchise company) and former Chairman/CEO of Airtech International Group, (a public company) and other entrepreneurial ventures. Mr. Comu started his professional career in 1980 as Founding Partner of MBA Software Inc, one of Canada's first Software Development Company's for Apple Computer working with Steve Jobs. Mr. Comu's list of accomplishments and support include; being former President of the Addison Rotary Foundation, Former Vice Chairman of Galleria Credit Union, Charter Member of Investin Forum, Member of the North Texas Leadership Board of the American Diabetes Association, Member of the City of Addison Economic Development Commission and finally he was a Nominee for the Ernst & Young 2018 Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Mr. Comu is a former speaker at Southern Methodist University (SMU) to the Business Graduate Program on Venture Finance and Business Strategies as well as a Mentor at the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) Dallas MBA Program and Mentor at the Addison Treehouse in conjunction with the Dallas Entrepreneur Center (DEC). He sits on several Boards and serves as a Mentor, Panelist and Keynote Speaker. Mr. Comu has been on Television, Magazine, Radio, and a Keynote Speaker and Panelist on numerous events world-wide.

CJ and his wife Phyllis, a native of Dallas, Texas, have been married over 20 years. She is an animal advocate with the SPCA. They are proud parents of two rescue Boxer Dogs and continue to work with animal charities. They are also supporters of Saint Michael & All Angels Episcopal Church and are 20-year Addison homeowners. You can follow Mr. Comu on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@cjcomu).

CJ Comu is an American Icon Entrepreneur with an extensive global business resume. You can learn more by visiting www.cjcomu.com. If you would like to book Mr. Comu for a speaking engagement, please contact his Campaign Manager at: 1911consulting@gmail.com.

Addison, Texas, located in the heart of Dallas, is an ideal destination to live, work and play. Designed with entrepreneurial innovation and driven by community spirit, our unique 4.4 square mile urban enclave boasts 180+ restaurants, 22 hotels, upscale living, unique retail shops and more than 12 million square feet of office space https://addisontexas.net/.

EarthWater is a health and wellness company and manufacturer of mineral infused high-alkaline beverages and liquid concentrate with proprietary blends of natural organic trace minerals mined from deep within the earth's surface. These minerals are composed of 'Fulvic and Humic' and have rehydrating and detoxifying qualities that can inhibit free radicals and improve absorption of key nutrients. EarthWater products are sold on www.earthwater.com. 'Follow,' "Like," and "Share" our social media pages @earthwaterhq. Please direct inquiries to info@earthwater.com or visit www.EarthWater.com.

