Ageas reports Full Year 2018 result

Strong operating performance
Net result affected by equity market evolutions
Proposed gross cash dividend of EUR 2.20
|Full Year 2018
|
|Net Result
Group net result of EUR 809 million versus EUR 623 million. Gross cash dividend increased by 5%
General Account net result of 12 million versus EUR 337 million negative
Insurance net result down 17% to EUR 797 million versus EUR 960 million due to scope
changes and equity market declines
|Inflows
Group inflows (at 100%) of EUR 34.4 billion, up 3.6% at constant exchange rate
Group inflows (Ageas's part) slightly up at EUR 14.5 billion (including 1% negative
foreign exchange impact)
Life inflows up 3% to EUR 28.4 billion and Non-Life down 4% at EUR 5.9 billion (both at 100%)
|Operating
Performance
Combined ratio at 94.3% versus 95.2% despite adverse weather in Belgium, Portugal and the UK
Operating Margin Guaranteed at 88 bps versus 93 bps
Operating Margin Unit-Linked at 25 bps versus 27bps
Life Technical Liabilities of the consolidated entities stable at EUR 73.4 billion
|Balance Sheet
Shareholders' equity of EUR 9.4 billion or EUR 48.42 per share
Insurance Solvency IIageas ratio of 202% and Group Solvency IIageas ratio at 215%
General Account Total Liquid Assets stable of EUR 1.7 billion, out of which EUR 0.7 billion
is ring-fenced for the Fortis settlement
|
|Belgium
|UK
|Continental
Europe
|
|Asia
All full year 2018 figures are compared to the full year 2017 figures unless otherwise stated.
Ageas CEO Bart De Smet said: " We have achieved a very solid result for the year despite significant equity market declines, achieving 5 out of 6 strategic goals, with an excellent combined ratio across all segments. Based on our continued good financial performance, improved solvency and strong cash generation we propose a gross cash dividend of EUR 2.20, an increase of 5%.
We are also very pleased that the finalisation of the Fortis settlement and the launch of re-insurance activities at holding level have resulted in several agencies improving our credit rating by three notches to solid investment grade."
