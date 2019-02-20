Ageas reports Full Year 2018 result

Strong operating performance

Net result affected by equity market evolutions

Proposed gross cash dividend of EUR 2.20

Full Year 2018 Net Result Group net result of EUR 809 million versus EUR 623 million. Gross cash dividend increased by 5%

General Account net result of 12 million versus EUR 337 million negative

Insurance net result down 17% to EUR 797 million versus EUR 960 million due to scope

changes and equity market declines Inflows Group inflows (at 100%) of EUR 34.4 billion , up 3.6% at constant exchange rate

Group inflows (Ageas's part) slightly up at EUR 14.5 billion (including 1% negative

foreign exchange impact)

Life inflows up 3% to EUR 28.4 billion and Non-Life down 4% at EUR 5.9 billion (both at 100%) Operating

Performance Combined ratio at 94.3% versus 95.2% despite adverse weather in Belgium, Portugal and the UK

Operating Margin Guaranteed at 88 bps versus 93 bps

Operating Margin Unit-Linked at 25 bps versus 27bps

Life Technical Liabilities of the consolidated entities stable at EUR 73.4 billion Balance Sheet Shareholders' equity of EUR 9.4 billion or EUR 48.42 per share

Insurance Solvency II ageas ratio of 202% and Group Solvency II ageas ratio at 215%

General Account Total Liquid Assets stable of EUR 1.7 billion, out of which EUR 0.7 billion

is ring-fenced for the Fortis settlement Belgium Very strong performance notwithstanding adverse weather and lower net capital gains UK Significantly improved result due to pricing, underwriting and cost discipline Continental

Europe Strong scope-on-scope performance in both Life and Non-Life Asia Strong commercial and operating performance with profit strongly impacted by equity market declines

All full year 2018 figures are compared to the full year 2017 figures unless otherwise stated.

Ageas CEO Bart De Smet said: " We have achieved a very solid result for the year despite significant equity market declines, achieving 5 out of 6 strategic goals, with an excellent combined ratio across all segments. Based on our continued good financial performance, improved solvency and strong cash generation we propose a gross cash dividend of EUR 2.20, an increase of 5%.

We are also very pleased that the finalisation of the Fortis settlement and the launch of re-insurance activities at holding level have resulted in several agencies improving our credit rating by three notches to solid investment grade."





Read the full press release (http://hugin.info/134212/R/2235706/880209.pdf)



