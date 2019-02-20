Unique and flexible approach from data specialist company, now widely recognized by major corporations in a wide range of industries such as aeronautics, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automotive, currently trialing the company's Supply Chain Diagnostic solution

Traxens, expert in providing high-value data and services for the supply chain industry, today announces that it signed several contracts with some of the top 500 Beneficial Cargo Owners (BCO), including major companies such as BASF. Under the terms of the agreements, Traxens provides door-to-door data monitoring solutions for smart containers supplied by partnering shipping lines.

BCOs are typically industrial companies importing and exporting large volumes of goods in containers. Traxens' customers operate in various industries such as aeronautics, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automotive and foods. These firms require cutting-edge data monitoring systems for easy and reliable management of stocks, actionable analytics and cost reductions.

Traxens' Supply Chain Diagnostic solution enables near real-time monitoring with custom alerts through its web application Traxens-Hub or direct back-end integration, as well as bespoke analysis of transportation performance, thus enabling process optimization for increased efficiency and cost reduction.

"Our technology offers the best cost-to-quality monitoring data and a full-service model without the need to manage individual devices or complex data reconciliation processes," said Jacques Delort, managing director of Traxens. "This recognition by the market is very important to us and gives reassurance that we are on the right track to provide the best data services for supply chain industry."

"For BASF, increased visibility and on-time performance are key elements in the end-to-end cargo flow. We tested Traxens' smart containers and were very happy with the additional insights this product provided us from the complete tracking of individual shipments to valuable data on exceptions for root cause analytics and corrective measures," said Michael Dries, vice president, global logistics procurement, BASF SE.

Traxens services are avalaible from two of the world's major shipping lines: the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and CMA CGM. In order to support the commercial roll-out of Traxens' services, these shipping lines have scheduled a massive installation plan over 100.000 Traxens monitoring devices in the next 18 months.

Traxens will be present at TPM 2019, March 3-6 in Long Beach (California, USA), booth 22 and meeting room 202B

About Traxens

Traxens generates, collects, consolidates, enriches and transforms logistics asset data into actionable insight. Our breakthrough internet-of-big-things technology provides comprehensive, real-time information for managing logistics assets anywhere in the world. Traxens solutions digitally transform multi-modal supply chains, enabling customers to reduce costs, optimize investments, comply with environmental regulations and deliver premium services to their customers.

For more information: www.traxens.com

