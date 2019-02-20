Imagimob is pleased to announce that attendees of this year's Mobile World Congress will get the chance to see Scania's groundbreaking C-me safety vest, which officially hits the market this year. The intelligent and highly visible vest combines Imagimob Edge AI software with a unique active light technology system by Light Flex.

The connected and intelligent C-me safety vest keeps a protective hand over truck drivers during work around vehicles. If something goes wrong-for example, the driver suddenly falls or becomes immobilized-a call for help is automatically triggered. Pre-assigned contacts are notified and sent GPS coordinates, and attention is immediately drawn to the driver through flashing light indicator activity.

By using data from embedded sensors, Imagimob AI instantaneously analyzes the motion of the driver, lights up the vest whenever the driver exits the truck, and sends a signal when help is needed. The result is a considerable safety boost for truck drivers, who typically work alone in high risk environments.

The Scania C-me vest will be on display next week at MWC Barcelona, the world's largest mobile event for the latest innovations and leading-edge technology. Visitors can see the vest at the Swedish Pavilion-located in Hall 7, Stand 7E41-for the duration of the exhibition, running February 25-28. A live demonstration will take place on stage at the pavilion on February 25, at 2:30 pm.

About Imagimob

Imagimob is a global leader in artificial intelligence products for edge devices. Based in Stockholm, Sweden, the company has been serving customers within the automotive, manufacturing, healthcare and lifestyle industries since 2013. The experienced and visionary team that makes up Imagimob is tirelessly dedicated to staying on top of the latest research, thinking new, and thinking big.

