Calero to Showcase Enterprise Mobility Solution at Mobile World Congress

Solution empowers enterprises with complete visibility, control and support of their full mobility management needs

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calero Software, a leading global provider of Communications and Cloud Lifecycle Management (CLM) software announced it will be exhibiting its enterprise mobility solution during the world's largest mobile technology tradeshow, Mobile World Congress (MWC), taking place February 25-28 in Barcelona, Spain. Calero is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm.

"Mobility management is an essential need for enterprise businesses today," said Andrew Wyse, Calero's Managing Director for EMEA. "Having the right mobile infrastructure in place is critical, especially for large multi-national organizations that must navigate the complexities of global business operations. Customers who visit with us at Mobile World Congress will learn firsthand how we empower enterprises to manage their full mobility lifecycle, from centralized asset and expense management, to providing mobile support services globally. With Calero as their trusted partner, enterprises can truly transform how they're running their business."

With Calero's powerful, single software platform approach, enterprises benefit greatly from increased visibility and control over their mobile expenses, programs and assets by having a more holistic view. Armed with newfound insights and intelligence provided by Calero's Insight Analytics, enterprises can better understand and control their entire mobile footprint, and focus their efforts on increasing worker productivity, operational efficiencies and enhancing their overall competitive edge.

The Calero exhibit will be located in Hall 7, Stand 7K83 at Fira Gran Via. Calero executives will be on site to meet with both current and potential clients and channel partners to demonstrate how Calero can help with their enterprise mobility needs. Those interested can request a meeting by clicking here: http://connect.calero.com/mobile-world-congress-2019schedule

About Calero

Calero is a leading global provider of Communications and Cloud Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions designed to turn communication data into actionable insight by simplifying the management of voice, mobile and other unified communications services and assets. With a deep commitment to innovation and customer service, Calero's CLM approach enables organizations to support the full communications lifecycle, from procurement to payment, including software and services that aid Telecom Expense Management (TEM), Managed Mobility Services (MMS) and Usage Management. Calero has thousands of customers in over 50 countries worldwide, including Fortune 2000 corporations, universities and government agencies. Calero is a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm. Learn more at www.calero.com.

About Riverside Partners

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm currently investing Riverside Fund VI, L.P. The fund focuses on growth-oriented companies primarily in the healthcare and technology industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners and management teams and it brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.riversidepartners.com.

Contact:

Scott Davis

Calero Software

Scott.Davis@Calero.com

+1 (470) 246-5681

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/700877/Calero_Logo.jpg