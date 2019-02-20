Symphony Technology Group Acquires PIM and MDM Leader EnterWorks

EnterWorks merged with Winshuttle to strengthen complementary and adjacent MDM Capabilities and provide an end-to-end approach to product data and other critical master data

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Winshuttle, an STG portfolio company and a leading ERP-centric data management platform provider has announced its merger with EnterWorks. EnterWorks is a leader in providing Product Information Management (PIM), Digital Asset Management (DAM), and Master Data Management (MDM) solutions that enable differentiated and tailored user experiences.

"We are very excited to join forces with EnterWorks," stated John Pierson, CEO of Winshuttle. "Our common mission has been to help our customers harness the power of digital transformation by simplifying the management of multi-domain master data - particularly product and customer data. With the addition of EnterWorks as a line of business, the resulting combination will provide an end-to-end solution for the management of product, material, supplier, customer, and other master data throughout the product value chain."

Acknowledged by leading analysts across the MDM and PIM landscape as a market leader, EnterWorks is known for its innovation, addressing consumer and industrial markets with B2B2C network collaboration, and organizing and orchestrating data and insights to enable differentiated experiences for customers, employees, partners, and suppliers.

"EnterWorks' third generation Multi-domain Experience Management platform for MDM, PIM, and DAM will benefit from access to Winshuttle's expertise in data governance and stewardship, Robotic Process Automation, and New Product Introduction," offered Rick Chavie of EnterWorks. "Further, Winshuttle's scale and geographic coverage will help us accelerate our global vision by leveraging their strong presence in Europe, substantial offshore R&D resources, shared services infrastructure, as well as a complementary offering to customers. All of which will accelerate our current market-leading growth."

Frequently asked questions

About EnterWorks

EnterWorks Multi-Domain Experience Management (MxM) solution is comprised of Master Data Management (MDM), Product Information Management (PIM), Digital Asset Management. The MxM solution cover a variety of industry verticals for B2B, B2C, and B2B2C networks as it enables companies to acquire, manage and transform data into supply and demand-side enablement for achieving cost efficiencies as well as enabling differentiated experiences for higher sales and margins. The platform addresses e-commerce, mobile, print and various electronic channels. Services are offered by the company and its partner network in support of its MxM solution to address: MDM, PIM, DAM, Portals for Suppliers and Sales. Dynamic Data Modeling, Workflow & Collaboration, GDSN, Syndication & Publishing, Digital Asset Management, Geographic Localization, Portal Content Exchange, and Digital Channel Accelerators. Learn more at www.enterworks.com .

About Winshuttle

Winshuttle software empowers business teams to make an impact through solutions that make it quick and easy to exchange data with ERP software using Excel, streamline business processes using forms and workflows, and improve data quality using data stewardship capabilities.

Its business led, IT-enabled solutions enable users to automate processes and solve problems without compromising security or governance. Business teams can author solutions across lines of business and, speeding product launches and financial accounting processes, streamlining customer and vendor onboarding, improving plant maintenance efficiency, and tackling data migration projects. Learn more at http://www.winshuttle.com