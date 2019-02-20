AbacusNext Announces General Manager Appointment for International Subsidiary

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AbacusNext, the largest Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) provider for the legal and accounting professions, today announced the appointment of Gary Lessels as General Manager of AbacusNext International, the company's international subsidiary based in Edinburgh, UK. Lessels brings over 20 years of management experience in the technology sector and will spear head the company's growth initiatives in the UK, Europe, and beyond.

"I am thrilled to announce Gary's appointment as General Manager of AbacusNext International," said Alessandra Lezama, AbacusNext CEO. "His experience, expertise, and natural leadership ability will be invaluable to our international team as we expand our reach in the global marketplace."

Lessels will be managing on all facets of AbacusNext International's operations in coordination with the company's corporate headquarters in San Diego, California, as well as overseeing the expansion of AbacusNext's full suite of product offerings to the international market.

Commenting on his appointment, Gary Lessels said: "I am extremely excited to take on the role of General Manager and see a fantastic opportunity for our company to go from strength to strength. With over thirty years of experience, AbacusNext technology solutions improve the lives of professionals around the world. As a true Technology-as-a-Service provider, we have a suite of products and solutions that offer our Clients an end-to-end, fully secured, compliance-ready ecosystem in which their own businesses can flourish. I believe that is what sets us apart from every other solution provider out there."

Prior to the appointment, Gary served as AbacusNext International's Director of Professional Services and brings to the business over 20 years of extensive experience. Previous roles have seen him oversee a variety of technology disciplines including Operations, Pre-Sales, Sales and Delivery and Support teams which led to successfully developing and building business critical software and service solutions.

About AbacusNext

As the largest Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) provider for the professional services sector, AbacusNext helps legal and accounting professionals achieve ultimate success and peace of mind through the delivery of a complete suite of compliance-ready technology solutions designed to support a secure and cloud-enabled practice at a cost they can afford. Headquartered in San Diego, California, and backed by private investment with Providence Equity, AbacusNext delivers products and services to over 500,000 businesses worldwide.

About Providence Equity Partners

Providence is a premier global private equity firm with more than $54 billion in capital under management. Providence pioneered a sector-focused approach to private equity investing with the vision that a dedicated team of industry experts could build exceptional companies of enduring value. Since the firm's inception in 1989, Providence has invested in more than 160 companies and is a leading equity investment firm focused on the media, communications, education and information industries. Providence is headquartered in Providence, RI, and also has offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit www.provequity.com.

