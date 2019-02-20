Net Insight AB: Net Insight makes RIST for interoperable Internet media transport open source and takes leading role in the RIST Forum

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight today adds support for Reliable Internet Stream Transport (RIST) to its Emmy Award winning Nimbra portfolio, enabling its customers to exchange content with anyone supporting the RIST specification. Furthermore, Net Insight makes its implementation available to everyone in the industry as open source to help accelerate adoption, and at the same time takes a leading co-chair role in the collaborative RIST Forum.

Professional media transport over the Internet is maturing rapidly, creating the need for open ecosystems in which multiple vendors can interoperate. RIST is a key industry initiative by the Video Services Forum (VSF), providing an open specification (TR-06) for media transport over the Internet that is jointly defined by all members of the VSF activity group. The RIST Forum is a collaborative organization with the mission to make transport of professional media over the Internet interoperable through the adoption of RIST.

"To create a truly open ecosystem there is a need for industry wide collaboration. The RIST Forum together with VSF provides a place for that collaboration to happen," says Alexander Sandström, Co-chair of the RIST Forum and Head of Product Marketing at Net Insight. "Net Insight is now taking a leading co-chair role in the RIST Forum, to make sure that we continue leading the way when it comes to professional media transport over the Internet."

With the Nimbra VA solution, Net Insight pioneered transport of professional high-quality media over the Internet almost a decade ago. Support for RIST is now available as a software-only upgrade, making Nimbra interoperable with other vendors implementing the RIST specifications. To further accelerate the adoption of RIST, Net Insight is making their RIST implementation widely available as open source.

"While proprietary technology plays an important role in an emerging market to accelerate innovation, the Internet transport market is now mature enough to prioritize collaboration before incremental innovation," says Love Thyresson, Head of Internet Media Transport at Net Insight. "By not only implementing RIST but also making it open source, it becomes available to both our existing Nimbra users and to the entire industry. This simplifies adoption of RIST for everyone and further accelerates market interoperability."

Nimbra RIST support, starting with the Nimbra VA, is commercially available in June 2019 and made available as open source at the NAB Show in 2019. Further, Net Insight will demonstrate RIST interoperability at VidTrans19, February 26-28 in Los Angeles and in the Net Insight booth SU2806 at NAB 2019, April 8-11 in Las Vegas.

