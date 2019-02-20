



TOKYO, Feb 20, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) announced the global provision of the "NEC 5G Vertical Business Platform" for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to provide networks, clouds and applications for the arrival of the 5G era.The "NEC 5G Vertical Business Platform" has been designed to provide full stack capabilities and deliver innovative vertical business services.While 5G is becoming a communication infrastructure supporting various industries and the public, CSPs face very difficult challenges as to how to cope with various needs, complicated traffic, massive amounts of traffic, security threats, and others.The "NEC 5G Vertical Business Platform" capability minimizes integration efforts and decreases time-to-market by supporting broad vertical business operations on a single platform. The best-of-breed hardware and software, based on a cutting-edge ecosystem with NEC partners, and their integration with complete security, sophisticated automation and orchestration enables continuous 5G service innovation at incredible speed.NEC and Netcracker are among the few companies with both the expertise and full stack capabilities to remove the risk associated with many industry challenges. This expertise includes building and modernizing fixed and wireless networks, building and operating telecom quality clouds, virtualizing and orchestrating networks, launching and delivering cloud-based network and digital services for CSPs and enterprises, i.e. achieving customers' digital transformations."5G is expected to be more than just a high-speed, large-capacity mobile network. It should play the role of a platform that brings significant innovation to society as a whole and various industries and creates new services and value. However, for service providers in the position of providing and operating the platform, there are many challenges to be solved when entering the 5G era," said Kazuhiko Harasaki, deputy general manager, Service Provider Solutions Division, NEC Corporation. "NEC can provide the network, Cloud / NFVI, virtual application, automation and orchestration of all layers with the optimum security solution. This is in addition to the company's rich experience of service integration with ecosystem partners."The "NEC 5G Vertical Business Platform" capability will enable CSPs to continuously add new applications and services for industry verticals to create new business and monetization opportunities for network operators and enterprises.For more detail, please access the "NEC 5G Vertical Business Platform" white paper through the following link:https://www.nec.com/en/global/solutions/nsp/5g_vision/vertical_business_platform.htmlThe "NEC 5G Vertical Business Platform" will be presented at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, February 25-28 at the NEC stand, Hall 3, 3M30.Executive Quotes:Juniper Networks"We are pleased with Juniper's multi-year collaboration with NEC and the value that this partnership is bringing to Service Providers today," explained Brian Rosenberg, corporate vice president, global partners and alliances, Juniper Networks. "Our joint work with NEC in defining a full-stack architecture creates a proven path to service provider transformation, including the ability to generate new revenues from 5G. This ecosystem partnership between Juniper and NEC offers the flexibility and adaptability our customers need in a dynamic environment, while significantly reducing deployment risks."Infinera"The combination of open ecosystem partnerships and best-in-class innovation will be key to helping network operators maximize the revenue potential of 5G services," said Rob Shore, senior vice president of marketing, Infinera. "With a commitment to open networking, we are pleased to partner with NEC/Netcracker to showcase the value of simplifying end-to-end service creation across multi-layer and multi-vendor environments."A10 Networks"A10 Networks is a strategic alliance partner playing an important role in the security solutions that NEC provides at all layers. With the collaboration around NEC's advanced technologies including AI, global coverage and system integration capabilities, A10 Networks will be able to provide the network security solutions that are required in the 5G era, and together, we will be able to expand our presence in the market," said Raj Jalan, chief technology officer, A10 Networks.ADVA Optical Networking"ADVA is the market leading expert in network synchronization and offers a wide range of innovative connectivity solutions for NFVi and X-Haul (Optical, MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet, G.Metro and Encryption). These building blocks form the foundation of a 4G and 5G transport and hosting solution, which provides the most comprehensive 5G solution available on the market for mobile and wholesale operators," said Markus Eilers, vice president Business Development, ADVA. "Integrating our solutions with the NEC/Netcracker organic technologies delivers a best of breed solution offering ultimate flexibility."Dell EMC"Dell EMC is pleased to help the Hybrid Cloud Ecosystem for NEC's 5G Vertical Business Platform become a reality. The next-generation 5G hybrid cloud environment requires agile, reliable and scalable market-ready solutions. Dell EMC OEM Solutions worked with NEC to design our PowerEdge servers into NEC's Hybrid Cloud solution to help enable the 5G Vertical Business Platform. With our telecommunications and enterprise expertise, we are proud to work with customers and partners to offer end-to-end OEM solutions, along with a global supply chain and global field support," said Glen Burrows, VP and GM of Dell EMC APJ OEM Solutions.Red Hat"Red Hat and NEC have been working together to provide NFV solutions for service providers in Japan. We are delighted to be able to accelerate our collaboration for the global market with NEC 5G Vertical Business Platform. Next generation mobile networks supporting 5G are driven by open source, cloud-native technology. Red Hat realizes the rapid introduction of new services in the coming 5G era, by providing innovative cloud-native infrastructure with flexibility and extensibility based on Red Hat OpenStack Platform, for highly-scalable Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) capabilities, and software-defined storage, Red Hat Ceph Storage," said Hirokazu Mochizuki, president and representative director, Red Hat K.K.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.