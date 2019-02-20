Prospect Co. Announcement: Notice: 3rd Quarter Results of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019

ST. PETER PORT, Guernsey, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospect Co., Ltd., has announced 3rd quarter results of fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 on February 14, 2019.

Third quarter sales stood at 6,165 million yen, despite an increase in revenue in each segment of the custom-built homes business, construction business and renewable energy business as compared with the previous year, for the asset management business, sales turned significantly negative due to valuation losses, etc., in connection with the decline in the total market price of the share holdings, and the entire Group recorded 6,165 million yen, a 21.4% decrease in revenue as compared with the previous quarter.

Consolidated total assets stood at 39,838 million yen and total current liabilities were recorded at 11,050 thousand yen for the third quarter consolidated financial statements of fiscal year ended March 31, 2019

The full report can be downloaded from the below link

http://www.prospectjapan.co.jp/ir/pdf/daisanshihanki190214_e.pdf

Media Contacts:

Prospect Co., Ltd.

Representative: President and CEO Masato Tabata

(Security Code: 3528 TSE 2nd Section)

Contact: Chief of General Affairs Ryosuke Tabei

TEL: 03-3470-8411