The "Black Friday in the UK 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"Black Friday in the UK 2018" offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of UK consumers for Black Friday The report analyses the market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.
Spend during the Black Friday period is forecast to account for 10.5% of Q4 spend, with shopper penetration now up 5.0 ppts. Growth of Black Friday will continue to slow year-on-year given the prolific discounting throughout 2018 so far as retailers struggle to convince shoppers to spend.
Black Friday is the promotional shopping event that occurs in the last week of November, when many retailers offer discounts. While the official date of Black Friday in 2018 was Friday 23rd November, the Black Friday promotional period actually started on Monday 19th November, when many retailers started offering discounts in the week leading up to the day.
Black Friday has a big impact on the timing of purchases over Q4 39.9% of UK shoppers surveyed ahead of the event stated that they intended to purchase an item on promotion during the discounting period and of those shoppers, 55.8% planned to delay a purchase to benefit from anticipated reduced prices. It highlights how Black Friday is encouraging shoppers to hold back buying full price items as shoppers predict that retailers will drop prices even further during Black Friday, heavily impacting retailers' sales in the weeks prior to the event.
Average spends increased across the majority of categories. 65.7% of Black Friday purchases were made by consumers for themselves so consumers are showing a willingness to spend more over the Black Friday promotional period, particularly on treat items such as computers tablets; entertainment; footwear; health beauty items such as cosmetics; and specialty drinks. Conversely, categories which include more functional items such as DIY and floorcoverings saw average spend decrease.
Despite strong growth forecast in the electricals sector, it was not the driving force of Black Friday spend this year as other sectors outperformed. While the discounting event has primarily focused on this sector in the past, budget-friendly devices and softer demand for big-ticket items has ensured that certain categories such as major kitchen appliances and small domestic appliances are increasingly more of a replacement purchase, with fewer consumers looking to upgrade these items ahead of them breaking.
Scope
- Black Friday has become an established event in the shopping calendar, with 99.0% of consumers stating they are familiar with the term Black Friday. This
- year penetration was up on 2017, with 52.7% of consumers purchasing during the period.
- Majority of Black Friday spend is online, with Amazon being the star performer this year.
- Consumers spent more on treats for themselves and others.
Reasons to Buy
- Use our in-depth consumer insight to learn which categories within Black Friday are shopped the most by consumers and to ensure that product offerings are catering to the needs and wants of customers.
- Understand what drives consumers to use a retailer for their purchases, such as convenience, value for money and interesting product ranges in order to maximise sales potential.
- Use our in-depth analysis to understand which retailers are leading in certain product categories and why.
- Use our average spend data to understand how much consumers are prepared to pay in each product category.
Key Topics Covered:
THE KEY FINDINGS
The Key Findings
Black Friday has a growing impact on when consumers purchase in Q4, shifting sales patterns
Majority of Black Friday spend is online, with Amazon being the star performer
Consumers spent more on treats for themselves and others
Trend insight stores
Trend insight social media
Trend insight online
Trend insight anti Black Friday
CONSUMER ATTITUDES
Key findings
Black Friday shopper penetration
Black Friday awareness
Black Friday participation
Barriers to purchase
Financial wellbeing
Black Friday spending
Financing spending
Purchasing dates
Impact of timing
Impact of Christmas spend
Purchasing recipients
Research
Retailer promotions
Consumer attitudes to deals
Percentage of online spend
Consumer preferences
Consumer expectations
Black Friday statements
Retailer ratings grocers
Retailer ratings non-food retailers
ELECTRICALS TECHNOLOGY
Key findings
Retailer selection
Channel usage
Device usage
Fulfilment
Spending
Retailer used
Buying dynamics
Amazon electricals
FASHION BEAUTY
Key findings
Retailer selection
Channel usage
Device usage
Fulfilment
Spending
Retailer used
Buying dynamics
Fashion Beauty statements
ENTERTAINMENT LEISURE
Key findings
Retailer selection
Channel usage
Device usage
Fulfilment
Spending
Retailer used
Buying dynamics
HOMEWARES, FURNITURE DIY
Key findings
Retailer selection
Channel usage
Device usage
Fulfilment
Spending
Retailer used
Buying dynamics
SPECIALTY FOOD DRINK
Key findings
Retailer selection
Channel usage
Device usage
Fulfilment
Spending
Retailer used
Buying dynamics
MISCELLANEOUS PRODUCTS
Key findings
Retailer selection
Channel usage
Device usage
Fulfilment
Spending
Retailer used
Buying dynamics
Companies Mentioned
- Aldi
- Amazon
- AO
- AO.com
- Argos
- ASDA
- ASOS
- B&M
- Boohoo.com
- Boots
- Co-op
- Debenhams
- Dixons Carphone
- GAME
- Home Bargains
- House of Fraser
- Iceland
- IKEA
- John Lewis
- Lidl
- M&S
- Morrisons
- New Look
- Next
- Sainsbury's
- Smyths Toys
- Superdrug
- Tesco
- The Entertainer
- The Range
- The Works
- TK Maxx
- Topshop
- Very.co.uk
- Waitrose
- WH Smith
- Wilko
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j6hptp/black_friday_in?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005373/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Retail