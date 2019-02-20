The "Black Friday in the UK 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Black Friday in the UK 2018" offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of UK consumers for Black Friday The report analyses the market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.

Spend during the Black Friday period is forecast to account for 10.5% of Q4 spend, with shopper penetration now up 5.0 ppts. Growth of Black Friday will continue to slow year-on-year given the prolific discounting throughout 2018 so far as retailers struggle to convince shoppers to spend.

Black Friday is the promotional shopping event that occurs in the last week of November, when many retailers offer discounts. While the official date of Black Friday in 2018 was Friday 23rd November, the Black Friday promotional period actually started on Monday 19th November, when many retailers started offering discounts in the week leading up to the day.

Black Friday has a big impact on the timing of purchases over Q4 39.9% of UK shoppers surveyed ahead of the event stated that they intended to purchase an item on promotion during the discounting period and of those shoppers, 55.8% planned to delay a purchase to benefit from anticipated reduced prices. It highlights how Black Friday is encouraging shoppers to hold back buying full price items as shoppers predict that retailers will drop prices even further during Black Friday, heavily impacting retailers' sales in the weeks prior to the event.

Average spends increased across the majority of categories. 65.7% of Black Friday purchases were made by consumers for themselves so consumers are showing a willingness to spend more over the Black Friday promotional period, particularly on treat items such as computers tablets; entertainment; footwear; health beauty items such as cosmetics; and specialty drinks. Conversely, categories which include more functional items such as DIY and floorcoverings saw average spend decrease.

Despite strong growth forecast in the electricals sector, it was not the driving force of Black Friday spend this year as other sectors outperformed. While the discounting event has primarily focused on this sector in the past, budget-friendly devices and softer demand for big-ticket items has ensured that certain categories such as major kitchen appliances and small domestic appliances are increasingly more of a replacement purchase, with fewer consumers looking to upgrade these items ahead of them breaking.

Scope

Black Friday has become an established event in the shopping calendar, with 99.0% of consumers stating they are familiar with the term Black Friday. This

year penetration was up on 2017, with 52.7% of consumers purchasing during the period.

Majority of Black Friday spend is online, with Amazon being the star performer this year.

Consumers spent more on treats for themselves and others.

Key Topics Covered:

THE KEY FINDINGS

The Key Findings

Black Friday has a growing impact on when consumers purchase in Q4, shifting sales patterns

Majority of Black Friday spend is online, with Amazon being the star performer

Consumers spent more on treats for themselves and others

Trend insight stores

Trend insight social media

Trend insight online

Trend insight anti Black Friday

CONSUMER ATTITUDES

ELECTRICALS TECHNOLOGY

FASHION BEAUTY

ENTERTAINMENT LEISURE

HOMEWARES, FURNITURE DIY

SPECIALTY FOOD DRINK

MISCELLANEOUS PRODUCTS

