Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2019
PR Newswire
London, February 20
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
20 February 2019
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2019
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2019 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website, www.worldwidewh.com.
- ENDS
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 008 4913