3FJ Presents The art of accessorising

HONG KONG, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing spells fun and glamour more than accessories that can add a unique flourish to one's Fall/Winter style. Scarves, shawls and headbands are wardrobe mainstays that can add polish to a look instantly. Mixing and matching accessories such as handbags, clutch purses and wristlets in contrasting or complementary colour schemes and textures is also a fun way of expressing one's individuality. Just ask suppliers participating in the 2019 edition of Asia's Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Fair -- March (3FJ) who will be offering accent options to wholesalers, distributors and retailers sourcing for on-trend finds for autumn and beyond.

Scheduled for February 27 to March 2 in Halls 3 and 6 of the AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE), the B2B show will present more than 300 exhibitors whose collections would likely be shaping the look that will define the Fall/Winter season.

"Those who want to get a head start on meeting new suppliers and finding the right product source cannot afford to miss 3FJ," says Celine Lau, Director for Jewellery Fairs at UBM Asia, an Informa Plc company. "This fair is bursting with business opportunities, fresh ideas and industry insights."

3FJ is anticipated to attract more than 6,000 buyers from more than 90 countries and regions. India, Korea, Mainland China, the Philippines and the Taiwan region will once again demonstrate their design and manufacturing excellence at the show through their dedicated pavilions. Visitors will also find their ideal product mix at the Designer Atelier, Fashion Accessories Zone and Stainless Steel Jewellery Pavilion (including Men's Jewellery).

Wow Factor

Sunita Anand of the India-based Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts notes the power of bags as an edgy addition to any look.

"Winning bag designs are nostalgic in nature. There's the beaded bag that has evolved with oversized beads and stones in playful shapes, and this is updated for the coming season," Anand shares. "Giant shopper bags are also satisfying the demand for timeless designs, and at the same time, are appealing to customers who want to make a bold statement."

With necklaces, Anand points out the interesting components that India's designers have incorporated into these accessories. "India's top designers have made them longer, with the pendant returning as a key decorative element. Ornate-looking stones or hand-embroidered patches with charms have been used on pendants," she shares.

Bangles and bracelets lead the stacking and layering trend -- the same can be said for chokers, necklaces, stud earrings and rings -- and will continue to do so in the coming season. 3FJ visitors would be delighted with the arm candies that will be presented by suppliers, including Dazzling Designs OPC Pvt Ltd, Rajsons Impex Pvt Ltd and Aroma Exports of India, and Guangzhou Jewelry Swordsman Imp & Exp Co Ltd, SDJ Jewelry Manufactory and Yiwu Aomao Jewelry Factory of China to name a few.

Asia's Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Fair -- March 2019

- Fair Dates & Opening Hours

27. 2 - 1. 3. 2019 1000 - 1800

2. 3. 2019 1000 - 1700

*Registration counters will be closed 30 minutes before the fair ends.

- Venue

Halls 3 & 6, AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong International Airport, Lantau Island, Hong Kong

