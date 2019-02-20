The two nations have signed a memorandum of understanding to build a third power link connecting their electricity systems. The news will again initiate hope for the transfer of solar energy from Africa to Europe, but is that hope justified?Spain and Morocco have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) concerning the construction of a power interconnector between the two countries. Spanish electricity grid operator Red Eléctrica de España (REE) and Moroccan counterpart, L'Office National de l'Électricité et de l'Eau Potable, are responsible for the analysis necessary for the project, which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...