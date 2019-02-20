Release of AuxLedger in BSI 2019 can Connect 1.2 Billion People Through Cashaa Application

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With less than a week to go, over 2000 delegates are fully charged to join Blockchain Summit 2019, a Blockchain 2030 initiative supported by Department of Science & Technology, Government of India and State Government of Uttar Pradesh. Blockchain 2030 initiative has started with a vision to bring full transparency in governance and a flourished economy for India in the coming 10 years. BSI 2019 is scheduled on 22 - 23 February 2019 at IIM Lucknow Noida Campus (Delhi NCR), including Cashaa as selected Fintech Partner.

Cashaa's goal is to bring the most advanced banking services including fiat and crypto to the masses, for both individuals and businesses. This especially resonated in India, which has been one of Cashaa's major target markets since it was founded, where 1.2 Billion are waiting for the next revolution to make financial services easy, affordable and accessible.

Always with a strong focus on compliance and real-world usability, Cashaa is a shining example at Blockchain Summit India to show the way why it is the right time to finally advance cryptocurrency regulation and make it easier for innovators to build a blockchain ecosystem in India.

At its first edition of Blockchain 2030, country's policymakers including Shri Suresh Prabhu (Hon. Minister of Commerce & Industry), Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad (Hon. Minister of IT & Electronics, Law & Justice), Dr. Harsh Vardhan (Minister of Science & Technology) as well as Dr. Dinesh Sharma (Deputy Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh) will be joining at the event. The summit is also observing the presence of senior faculties from the country's premium academic institutions including IIM Lucknow, IIT Delhi, IIM Sambalpur, ISB among many others. Global crypto economists, technology pioneers, and community builders across the world are joining to fulfil the agenda of the summit.

In the presence of the country's most powerful ministers and influential academicians, the inauguration of India's first public blockchain network by Auxledger is scheduled.

Cashaa has been Auxledger's partner since 2017, and is planning to move its token CAS from Ethereum to Auxledger.

Aux-alpha, the Auxledger public network is built with a focus on requirements and adhering regulations of Indian IT and Data laws. It is an enterprise network with a specially designed protocol which solves the issues of fee volatility and on-chain data privacy from the public blockchain network. These issues have been considered as a root cause of Enterprises & Governments not being able to embrace public networks such as Ethereum and Tron.

The Auxledger public network is an integral part of Auxledger technology, a Make In India product. The same robust and proven platform which has been used by Govt. of Rajasthan, NITI Aayog and many Int'l organizations and Fortune 500 Companies for the past 2 years to build their scalable DApps and private networks. Auxledger's private networks have on-boarded over 53 million users showcasing the scalability and robustness of the platform. Auxledger partners which include HPE, IBM, KPMG among many Fortune 500 companies and Indian universities, are ensuring the adoption of Auxledger can turn out easier.

The launch of the network at such a high profile event including all the relevant ministers will be a milestone, leaping forward and stabilising the country's blockchain ecosystem and beyond.

The organizing team of BSI 2019 invites you to Blockchain Summit and witness the most impactful day in India's blockchain history. Register today at www.blockchain2030.co.in

