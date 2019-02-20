Edison Investment Research - Mining - AEX Gold: AEX Gold is an exploration company with a substantial ground holding in Greenland. The company's most advanced project is the former producing high-grade gold mine, Nalunaq. Over 350,000oz of gold were produced from Nalunaq at an average grade of 15g/t Au between 2004 and 2009, with an additional 15,000oz produced between 2011 and 2013. Following its Summer Work Programme at Nalunaq, AEX has changed its strategy and is now focused on using a four-phase bulk sampling programme to achieve a better understanding of the grade distribution of gold mineralisation at Nalunaq. This programme is expected to commence in Q2/Q319.ISIN: CA00108V1022

