Evaluation and design support tool exhibited for first time in Europe alongside multiple technology demonstrations covering demanding application sectors including Internet of Things, factory automation and automotive vision sensing

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, will be exhibiting its newly-launched Strata Developer Studio design support tool at the Embedded World 2019 Exhibition and Conference in Nuremberg. Alongside this will be a number of on-booth technology demonstrations centered on the company's solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) targeting building automation, smart homes, consumer, and Industry 4.0. Advanced imaging sensing for next generation automotive applications and machine vision will also be on show to provide visitors with an interactive view of ON Semiconductor's technologies and system solutions.

The Strata Developer Studio, complete with newly added power systems, will be demonstrated on the booth during the show. The exciting cloud-connected development environment for product evaluation and design offers a unique proposition and makes it quicker and easier for engineers to work with evaluation and development boards. Strata provides a trusted, always-up-to-date source for documentation, product information, design and application notes, reference designs and other critical project information. The new software environment equips engineers with an automated, cloud-connected solution that acts as an advanced 'sandbox' to explore, evaluate and design using ON Semiconductor's technologies.

ON Semiconductor will also demonstrate its diverse range of low-power solutions for enabling the IoT, from battery-free sensor nodes to vision systems. The company's industry-leading RF and power management technologies provide manufacturers with the ability to power advanced IoT designs with energy harvested from photons or movement, making battery-free IoT nodes a reality.

An exciting demonstration will showcase how battery-free IoT sensor nodes are becoming a reality with energy harvesting. Using the industry's lowest power Bluetooth Low Energy radio alongside environmental and acceleration sensors, applications including fall detection, indoor air monitoring and outdoor pollution management become a reality.

Audio is becoming increasingly important within IoT, enabling new functionalities from voice commands to high fidelity music within edge devices. ON Semiconductor's highly integrated and ultra-low-power LC823450 audio processor can be used in a number of applications including speech-controlled building management systems, smart home automation, and audio streaming.

The Power over Ethernet (PoE)-based smart lighting demonstration will showcase ON Semiconductor's family of PoE devices which are fully-compliant with the new IEE 802.3bt industry standard. Providing support for higher-power applications up to 100 W, the PoE devices will help manufacturers enable active lighting concepts including localization and higher color rendering indexes.

Combining low-power environmental sensors and Bluetooth 5 technology provided by the RSL10 System in Package (SIP), the RSL10 Sensor Development Kit will demonstrate how service-provider companies can employ smart technology to monitor worker safety. Similarly, this functionality can be adopted within consumer applications including bike or motorcycle helmets to detect incidents like fall or potential injury and send an alert beacon.

Also on display will be automotive image sensors for ADAS and Autonomous Driving. Showcasing high dynamic range and best-in-class low-light performance, the company's image sensors are available in scalable, automotive-qualified platforms. For embedded machine vision applications, the latest global shutter technology highlighting low power capabilities and unique scene event detection will be on display. The X-Class family of CMOS image sensors provides industry-leading image quality for demanding industrial applications including high-speed machine vision.

