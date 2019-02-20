Lionpoint Group Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Blackstone

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionpoint Group, a leading global "consult-tech" firm transforming alternative investments management and operations, announced that it closed a strategic investment from Blackstone. The investment will help accelerate Lionpoint's growth plans, as it continues to provide best-in-class strategy, transformation and technology solutions to the alternative investments market.

Lionpoint Group's core consulting services consist of strategic advisory services; operating model review and design; technology roadmap development; system selection, implementation and integration; data modelling and analytics; and project management. Such services provide independent, pragmatic advice for alternative investment managers looking to support their business strategy with best-in-class operations and technology solutions.

Lionpoint Group works with a wide range of vendors across the industry, from specialist software solutions to industry agnostic cloud platforms. Lionpoint Group is a global Gold partner with Anaplan and has been a pioneer in developing accelerator solutions for private equity and debt, real estate and infrastructure. In addition, the firm is a global partner with FIS's Investran product suite, Yardi's real estate investment management products, eFront's product suite and Workiva's reporting and disclosure management products, among others.

Blackstone Innovations - Blackstone's information technology team - has successfully partnered with Lionpoint Group to deliver a range of tailored solutions across the business and into their portfolio companies. Blackstone will provide the company ongoing support and expertise from the firm's investing businesses, technology group and portfolio companies. Additionally, John Fitzpatrick, Managing Director for Blackstone Innovations, will join Lionpoint Group's board of directors.

"Partnering with an industry leader like Blackstone provides major validation of our unique positioning within the alternative investments market and will help to accelerate development of IP and the growth of our company," said Nick Moore, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Lionpoint Group. "Blackstone's investment and collaboration in creating world class solutions for our private markets clients will provide significant operational improvement opportunities across the industry," he added.

"We have had the opportunity to work closely with Lionpoint in creating and delivering transformative solutions within the Blackstone businesses" said John Fitzpatrick. "Their unique approach, domain expertise and deep product knowledge has enabled their team to understand and adapt to the complexities and challenges within our business."

"This is a milestone achievement reflecting the quality of our team and execution capability across some of the most complex firms in the alternatives industry," added Jonathan Balkin, Co-Founder and Executive Director.

"Blackstone has been impressed with the expertise and solution delivery capabilities of Lionpoint," said Bill Murphy, Chief Technology Officer for Blackstone. "We look forward to supporting their continued growth and delivering further innovations to the industry."

About Lionpoint Group

Lionpoint Group is a global consult tech firm focused on delivering operational transformation and enabling technology solutions to the alternative investments industry. We provide strategy and project-based services in process optimization, technology implementation, and end-to-end operational improvement across the front, middle and back office. The company has offices in New York, San Francisco, London, Geneva and Sydney.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.lionpointgroup.com | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lionpoint-group | Twitter: @lionpointgroup

About Blackstone

Blackstone is one of the world's leading investment firms. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our asset management businesses, with $472 billion in assets under management, include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.