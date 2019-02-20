Sakrete Launches Augmented Reality Application for Concrete Calculations

New App Measures and Estimates Concrete Needed for Various Concrete Jobs

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2019 / Sakrete, a leader in concrete, concrete-related products and technical support, released its new mobile app that calculates the amount of product needed with a simple scan of a project space. The Sakrete augmented-reality based application uses spatial computing to measure and estimate different jobs, saving contractors time, product and money. Launched at World of Concrete 2019, the app recommends the correct Sakrete product and quantity, and directs users to their closest retail location for purchasing.

The release of this free, easy-to-use mobile app aligns with Sakrete's commitment to leverage innovative technology to serve its customers. By viewing and capturing the project site through a smartphone device's camera lens, contractors are instantly provided the appropriate product selection and quantity, eliminating the need for manual calculations. The Sakrete app is the first of its kind, using augmented reality to calculate bags of concrete needed for a project.

'Contractors needed a simple, dependable tool for estimating bagged concrete needs for their various projects,' says Damie Lumsden, Senior Marketing Manager of Oldcastle APG. 'The Sakrete app solves a key pain point that our contractors experience - doing the tricky math to estimate volume for curves and irregular shapes - while also clearly directing them to their closest retail store for purchasing. This app delivers the same quality and ease of use that our customers experience with our concrete products and we are proud to launch this innovative technology.'

Sakrete collaborated with You Are Here, a leading AR / VR company to design and launch the app.

'The new Sakrete augmented reality app delivers real value - saving contractors time and money with quick and accurate estimates,' says John Buzzell, Executive Vice President of You Are Here. 'We are excited to partner with Sakrete on AR / VR, increasing productivity for its customers and its business.'

The Sakrete augmented reality app is free, available in English and Spanish and is available for iOS and Android for the following devices: iPhone 6S or newer, iPad Pro (9.7', 10.5', and 12.9'), iPad 2017 or newer and Android devices running Android 7.0. The app also includes a tutorial for users. For more information, visit www.sakrete.com.

About SAKRETE®

SAKRETE® was founded in 1936 as North America's original dry cement mix brand and is a leader in concrete and concrete-related products, and other top-quality building products. SAKRETE® is an Oldcastle APG brand. SAKRETE® of North America is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For additional information about SAKRETE®, call 1-866-SAKRETE or visit Sakrete.com.

Oldcastle APG is part of CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group, employing c.85,000 people at c.3,600 operating locations in 32 countries worldwide. CRH is the largest building materials company in North America and the second largest worldwide.

