Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Urban Exposure plc: Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker 20-Feb-2019 / 10:37 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Urban Exposure Plc Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker Urban Exposure Plc (AIM: UEX), a leading UK residential development financier and asset manager, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies") as joint corporate broker to the Company with immediate effect. Liberum Capital remains nominated adviser and joint corporate broker to Urban Exposure. For further information, please contact: Urban Exposure Plc Tel: +44 (0) 207 408 0022 Randeesh Sandhu, CEO Jefferies International Limited (Joint Tel: +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 Corporate Broker) Ed Matthews William Brown Liberum Capital Limited (Nominated Tel: +44 (0) 203 100 2000 Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker) Neil Patel Gillian Martin Jonathan Wilkes-Green Louis Davies MHP Communications (Financial Public Tel: +44 (0) 20 3128 8100 Relations) Barnaby Fry Charlie Barker Patrick Hanrahan Sophia Samaras ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: UEX LEI Code: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 Sequence No.: 7570 EQS News ID: 778081 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 20, 2019 05:38 ET (10:38 GMT)