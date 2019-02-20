Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 19-February-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 360.70p INCLUDING current year revenue 366.56p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 356.13p INCLUDING current year revenue 361.98p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---