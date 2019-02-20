Test Automation Market to Touch US$109.69 Bn by 2025, Driven by Growing Demand for Managed Services - TMR

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global test automation market is a fragmented and competitive business landscape. The market is home to several large vendors, reports Transparency Market Research. Leading players in the test automation market are Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Capgemini S.A, IBM Corporation, Hexaware Technologies, Wipro Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services.

The increased number of players and relatively low capital costs to entry are driving the test automation market. Additionally, players are increasingly turning towards strategies such as smart analytics to differentiate products. The infusion of smarter products and applications is driving established players to offer a one-stop-solution which is intelligent, automated and integrated form of test automation. Automatic adoption of test suites, fast validation and intelligent decision making capabilities are expected to change the business landscape in the near future.

As per a report by Transparency Market Research, the global test automation market will likely expand at a robust CAGR of 15.4% from 2017 to 2025 to become worth US$ 109.69 bn by 2025 from US$ 30.45 bn in 2016.

The global test automation market is divided into various components based on different products & services on offer. Among these two, the service segment has recently driven the largest value in the test automation market. It is also expected to keep its leading share due to an increased preference for managed services by organizations. Region wise, North America leads the global test automation market in terms of total revenue generated due to an increasing demand for QA services.

Digital Transformation Expected to Drive Robust Growth

Digital transformations are revamping the face of many industries and sectors. Digital transformation is also expected to become the backbone of key government institutions and programs in many countries. However, digital industry is still relatively new. Hence, QA and test automation are essential for it to deliver its promise effectively. This is driving many IT organizations to demand quality solutions for software testing.

Additionally, digital development is also driving demand for app creation for various purposes including productivity, multimedia travel, and communication. Quality software testing is essential for app development as well. Moreover, commercial apps replacing websites are increasingly prevalent. Their growing demand and increase in growth of managed services is expected to drive the test automation market.

High Costs and Delayed Project Deliveries Pose a Challenge for Test Automation Market

The high costs associated with Quality Assurance (QA) solutions related to testing is expected to hinder the growth of the test automation market. Organizations increasingly see quality testing is essential but often underestimate the costs involved in QA testing. This is expected to continue during the forecast period. Increased automation in testing tools and processes are expected to significantly bring down the costs of testing. Similarly, delayed delivery of projects also impacts the market in an adverse manner. However, growing complexity and maturity of QA solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to soften the looming challenge ahead in the global test automation market.

This above-mentioned review is based on the findings of a new report by Transparency Market Research titled, "Test Automation Market - (Component - Services (Advisory and Assessment Services and Managed Services) and Products (Tool (Functional Testing, Configuration Testing, Web Services Testing, Acceptance Testing, Compatibility Testing, Integration Testing, Load Testing, Security Testing, Mobile Testing, Migration Testing, Platform Testing, Usability Testing, Network Testing, and QA Process Design) and Type (Independent Tools and Others); Deployment - Public Cloud, Private Cloud and On Premise) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025."

