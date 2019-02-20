With the transition to an auction procurement mechanism under way, Japan is this year set to expand the range of projects subject to the tender system from 2 MW-plus to 500 kW and above. With certain FIT cuts for projects with more than 2 MW capacity set to take effect in the second half of the year, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has now proposed reducing tariffs for 10-500 kW commercial PV systems.The story of Japan's FIT cuts has reached another critical point with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's (METI) proposing to reduce the payment for small-scale commercial ...

