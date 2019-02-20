Vivo Brings Cutting-Edge Elevating Front Camera to V15Pro, Revving Up the Mobile Experience for Consumers Globally

All in One Affordable Device Packs Game-changing Elevating Front Camera, In-Display Fingerprint Scanning and Powerful AI Triple Camera

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivo today unveiled the all-new V15Pro smartphone in key markets starting in India. The V15Pro is Vivo's first model after the NEX to incorporate the industry's first Elevating Front Camera. It packs upgraded AI technology, bringing consumers a stunning full-screen smartphone and has the Google Assistant built-in. Vivo once again is breaking new ground by elevating the mobile experience with this latest affordable V series addition that packs in many high-end technologies that usually appear in only the most premium phones.

In addition to the Elevating Front Camera, the V15Pro includes cutting-edge technologies like its AI Triple Camera that takes pro photography on the smartphone to another level, plus In-Display Fingerprint Scanning.

"Innovation is one of our core values. Aside from the industry's first Elevating Front Camera which gave us the ultimate bezel-less display, we are always looking to bring other game-changing features, such as higher-quality cameras and smarter AI services that transport the mobile experience to a new dimension," said Spark Ni, Senior Vice President of Vivo. "The V15Pro is a clear example of our commitment to bringing advanced products to consumers from all around the world and from all walks of life."

Elevating Front Camera Makes Possible Super AMOLED Ultra FullViewTM Display

Taking inspiration from the ground-breaking NEX, V15Pro carries the same Elevating Front Camera, but better. V15Pro comes with a staggering 32MP Front Camera to capture even better selfies with unrivalled clarity. Vivo has further upgraded the mechanics of the Elevating Front Camera in V15Pro. Design enhancements also ensure the camera is sturdy enough to withstand daily wear-and-tear.

The innovative Elevating Front Camera which first debuted at MWC 2018 as a concept and was featured in the first NEX has effectively created the ideal full-screen display without compromising on photo quality or camera position. With the elimination of the notch, V15Pro now has a staggering 91.64% screen-to-body ratio, creating an unprecedented immersive viewing experience for gaming and video viewing. The Super AMOLED Ultra FullView Display on the V15Pro now has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and is 6.39 inches diagonally. Its side and top bezels have been reduced to a razor-thin 1.75mm and 2.2mm respectively.

Capture the Perfect Shot with a Stunning AI Triple Camera

V15Pro comes with AI-embedded solutions that take the mobile photography experience to the next level. With an AI Triple Camera, V15Pro allows consumers to take photos with stunning clarity and a wider perspective. Users can easily capture professional-grade photos with a snap, thanks to the 48 Million Quad Pixel Sensor[1], 8MP AI Super Wide-Angle Camera, and 5MP Depth Camera. The "four-in-one pixel" technology in the main rear camera combines four pixels into one large pixel to deliver high-quality 12MP photos even in the dark. The AI Super Wide-Angle Camera can expand up to 120 degrees[2], capturing more people and fuller landscape shots.

This powerful hardware is complemented with AI to make professional photo-taking a breeze. Borrowing from V11, V15Pro is equipped with AI photography features including AI Face Beauty and AI Portrait Framing. The all-new AI Super Night Mode makes shaky night shots a thing of the past, as consumers can now capture amazing night scenery without a tripod or a DSLR camera. AI Super Night Mode can instantly take multiple photos at different exposures. It then brilliantly combines them to greatly improve brightness and clarity, meaning night scenes can now be captured with a high level of detail and stability.

With the all-new AI Body Shaping feature, users can now look naturally perfect by adjusting every aspect of the body such as the waist and legs - users will no longer need to use photo-editing applications to look their best.

In-Display Fingerprint Scanning Technology Brings Out the Best in Sleek Design

V15Pro also incorporates Vivo's popular In-Display Fingerprint Scanning Technology, which is now in its 5th generation. With higher fingerprint pixel density and more sophisticated algorithms, it allows consumers to unlock their phones in a more secure and intuitive manner.

Without a physical fingerprint pad, the sleek back cover adopts a unique Spectrum Ripple Design in Topaz Blue or Coral Red, that reflect different shades at different angles, complementing the futuristic innovations housed within V15Pro.

AI-Powered Performance for a Smoother and more Intuitive Experience

Vivo's AI has made another leap forward, with a more powerful Jovi, the personal assistant that understands the user's needs and desires better than ever.

The brand-new AI-powered Jovi Image Recognizer has access to almost 100 mainstream e-commerce platforms such as Shopee and Zalora, so it can easily search through databases of over half a billion products. With a simple scan, users can now directly locate the product they need and enjoy futuristic AI shopping.

Simply use the new Smart Button on the side of V15Pro - one press activates the Google Assistant, while two calls the Jovi Image Recognizer into action. It's easy, intuitive, and fast. With the Google Assistant, users can get things done and stay on top of their day while on-the-go, in the car or at home - using just their voice. Whether users want to activate AI Face Beauty, clean up phone memory, or search for food pictures in their album, they can just utter the command and V15Pro will do it immediately.

Avid gamers will love the upgraded Game Mode 5.0. It comes with the new Competition Mode that allocates system resources to prioritize game performance, and Dual-Turbo which reduces frame-drop by 300% and increases smooth gameplay.

V15Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 675AIE Octa-core processor with 6GB/8GM RAM + 128 ROM, ensuring ultra-smooth performance. Users can also have peace of mind that their phone will be up and running at all times thanks to Vivo's latest Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology, which tops the V15Pro up to about a quarter of power in just 15 minutes.

Availability

V15Pro will be available in multiple markets internationally. Price and color vary by region.

About Vivo

Vivo is a leading global technology company committed to creating trendsetting smart mobile products and services. Vivo is devoted to forming a vibrant mobile internet ecosystem, and currently owns and operates an extensive network of research operations, with R&D centers in the US (San Diego) and China (Dongguan, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Beijing and Hangzhou). These centers focus on the development of cutting-edge consumer technologies including 5G, AI, mobile photography and next-generation smartphone design.

Vivo has over two hundred million users enjoying its mobile products and services around the world. Vivo is present in 18 markets globally and features offline retail stores in over 1,000 cities worldwide.

Basics Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE Octa-core RAM 8GB RAM Storage 128GB ROM (Supports microSD Card up to 256GB) Battery 3700mAh with Dual-Engine Fast Charging Operating System Funtouch OS 9 (based on Android 9.0) Body Dimensions 157.25mm x 74.71mm x 8.21mm Weight 185g Display Screen 6.39" FHD+ Type Super AMOLED Touch Screen 2.5D (Glass) Biometric recognition 5thGeneration In-Display Fingerprint Scanning Technology Camera Camera Front:32MP Rear:48 Million Quad Pixel Sensor + 8MP AI Super Wide-Angle Camera + 5MP Depth Camera Photography Modes Ultra HD, PPT, Professional, Slow, Time-Lapse Photography, Camera Filter, Live, Bokeh, HDR, AI Face Beauty, Panorama, Palm Capture, Gender detection, Retina Flash, AR Stickers, AI Face Shaping, Watermark, AI Portrait Lighting, AI Scene Recognition, AI Portrait Framing, AI Body Shaping, AI Super Wide-Angle, AI Super Night Mode Pre-Installed Apps Google Services Play Store, Google, Chrome, Gmail, Map, YouTube, Drive, Play Music, Play Movie&TV, Duo, Photos, Google News (all countries) Google Pay* (only in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Russia)

Legal:"Google, Google Play, YouTube, Android, and other related marks and logos are trademarks of Google LLC." Connectivity USB (USB2.0), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth (Bluetooth 5.0), GPS, OTG, NFC* (only in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Russia) Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Gyroscope Items in the box V15Pro, Earphone, Documentation, USB Cable, USB Power Adapter, SIM Ejector, Protective Case, Protective Film (applied)

[1] V15Pro's main camera features 48 million physical pixels each 0.8µm large. To improve photosensitivity and picture quality, V15Pro uses professional "four-in-one pixel" technology to combine four adjacent pixels into a single 1.6µm large pixel, delivering high-quality 12MP photos [2] AI Super Wide-Angle Camera is able to capture 108 degree photos after accounting for distortion

