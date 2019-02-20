Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market to Reach $3.16 Bn, Globally, by 2023 at 9.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market by Product (CAD/CAM Systems, and CAD/CAM Materials (Glass Ceramics, Alumina-based Ceramics, Lithium Disilicate, and Zirconia)) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023." The report offers an extensive analysis of major investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, key segments, changing market trends, and competitive scenario. According to the report, global dental CAD/CAM materials and systems market garnered $1.84 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $3.16 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2017 to 2023.

Increase in incidence of tooth loss, rise in edentulous population, and technological advancements in dental CAD/CAM systems drive the growth in the market. Moreover, surge in dental service organizations and rise in demand for advanced dental solutions supplements the growth. However, expensive CAD/CAM systems, high costs of maintenance, and limited reimbursements restrain the growth. On the other hand, the increase in demand for dental cosmetic surgeries and untapped potential in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA would provide numerous opportunities for market growth.

CAD/CAM systems to remain dominant throughout the forecast period

CAD/CAM systems contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is due to technological advancements in dental CAD/CAM technology, rise in awareness regarding dental care, increase in number of dental service organizations, and surge in demand for advanced dental solutions. However, the CAD/CAM materials segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.1% from 2017 to 2023, owing to significant increase in geriatric population affected by oral diseases and other risk factors leading to the tooth loss.

Europe to maintain its dominant position by 2023

Europe held the major share in 2017, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share. It is expected to maintain its dominant position by 2023. This is due to availability of technologically advanced restoration materials and advanced CAD/CAM devices such as intra-oral scanners, and advent of small-sized efficient milling machines. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.2% from 2017 to 2023, owing to rise in number of healthcare reforms, prevalence of dental disorders, and focus of key players on development of technologically advanced cost-effective devices.

Leading market players

Leading market players analyzed in the research include 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Amann Girrbach AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Dental Wings Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., PLANMECA OY, and ZIRKONZAHN GMBH. These market players have adopted various strategies including expansion, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, collaborations, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

