Reward Gateway Announces Integration Partnership with BambooHR to Make it Easier for Organizations to Improve Employee Engagement

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global employee engagement company, Reward Gateway has announced a partnership with BambooHR, a leading HR software provider for small and medium-sized businesses. The collaboration will integrate BambooHR's Human Resource Information System (HRIS), which serves more than 13,000 customers and supports more than 1 million employees, with Reward Gateway's Employee Engagement Platform, which is trusted by over 1,800 clients.

Many organizations use different platforms for employee communications, recognition, applicant tracking, onboarding, and performance management, forcing employees to access multiple applications a day. Experts say an HR priority in 2019 will be to increase productivity by finding ways to stop interrupting people in their work flow. Reward Gateway and BambooHR's partnership does just this by combining superior core HR automation with employee engagement innovation to create a seamless employee user experience.

The integration allows HRIS data in BambooHR to sync with the Reward Gateway platform, making it easier for HR administrators to control what data they sync. This ensures employee data is always up-to-date, saves companies valuable time, and eliminates entry errors. It also removes the need for employees to have multiple passwords and security processes.

BambooHR joins Reward Gateway's portfolio of integration technology, which now totals 24 integrations to date including Slack, Yammer, ADP, and G-Suite. Employers can connect these systems for automatic data transfer, seamless distribution of employee communications, and amplification of employee recognition.

Commenting on the integration, Reward Gateway's Group Director of Product and Client Success, Rob Boland said:

"We couldn't be more excited to announce our integration with BambooHR, one of the biggest names in the HR software as a service (SaaS) industry.



"Through this integration, our customers no longer have to rely on multiple systems, which will result in an improved user experience. For example, data from any new starters or leavers will be automatically uploaded or deleted to both the systems, saving copious amounts of admin time.

Working with an organization like BambooHR-that shares our belief that a streamlined employee experience and an engaged workforce to create better business results-helps us to further our mission to make the world a better place to work."

Todd Grierson, BambooHR's Sr. Director of Business Development and Strategic Initiatives, shares his thoughts on the integration:

"We're thrilled Reward Gateway's best-of-breed technology joins the BambooHR Marketplace as the first employee engagement platform. This integration allows our customers to add employee communications, recognition, and survey tools to their BambooHR experience, eliminating much of the administration hassle that typically comes along with improving an organization's employee experience. We are grateful for this partnership that removes friction along the path to improving engagement and ultimately sets people free to do great work."

To learn more, visit here.



About Reward Gateway

Reward Gateway helps more than 1,800 of the world's leading companies in 23 countries to attract, engage, and retain their best people with an employee engagement platform that brings employee benefits, discounts and perks, reward and recognition, employee wellbeing, employee communications, and employee surveys into one unified hub. Clients include American Express, Unilever, Samsung, IBM, and McDonald's. For more information, please visit: www.rewardgateway.com/uk

About BambooHR

Serving more than 13,000 customers and supporting 1 million employees in over 100 countries, BambooHR is the leading provider of tools powering the strategic evolution of HR in small and medium businesses. BambooHR's cloud-based system is an intuitive, affordable way for growing companies to track and manage essential employee information in a personalized Human Resources Information System (HRIS). With BambooHR, HR managers have more time for meaningful work, executives get accurate, timely reports, and employees can self-service their time-off using a convenient mobile app. BambooHR's clients include innovators like Asana, Foursquare, Freshbooks, Stance, Reddit, and Magnolia Market, among thousands of others worldwide. To find out more, visit bamboohr.com or follow us on Twitter at @bamboohr.