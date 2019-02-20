Eyewear Market to Attain US$265.4 Bn by 2025, Increasing Product Portfolio by Manufacturers Boost Growth - TMR

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- High level of fragmentation on account of presence of plethora of companies is expected to shape the competitive contours of the global eyewear market, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). Some of the predominant players present in the global eyewear marker are Bausch & Lomb Inc., Essilor International, Luxottica Group S.p.A., Zeiss International, Marchon Eyewear and Johnson & Johnson Vision Care. Major players in the market are focusing on product innovation and acquisitions along with partnerships to expand their business.

As per the recent TMR report, the global eyewear market is expected to reach a value of US$ 265,414.36 Mn by 2025. The market was valued at US$ 132,708.54 Mn in 2016. During the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, the global eyewear market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 8.30 %

Geographically, the global eyewear market is segmented into five major regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America and the Middle East and Africa. North America currently holds the lead in the global eyewear market. In the near future as well the regional market is anticipated to rise at steady pace. This due to rising disposable income of people in the region. On the basis of segments online segment to report a higher CAGR during the course of the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence of Chronic Eye Diseases to boost Demand

One of the prime drivers of the global eyewear market is increase in the prevalence of the chronic eye diseases across the world. Apart from this, hectic lifestyle and changing demographics are the other factor propelling the market of the global eyewear market. Some of the common causes of growing visual problems are hypermetropia/hyperopia, astigmatism, myopia, and presbyopia include the longer of uses of smartphones and tablets. The rising incidence of visual impairment will pose a positive effect on the global eyewear market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 285 million people across the world are suffering from visual impairment wherein nearly 246 million people are suffering from the low vision and 39 million complain of blindness. This is big figure for the global eyewear market and creates huge opportunity for the growth in the market.

Ongoing Fashion Trends attributes growth to Global Eyewear Market

Ongoing fashion trends of wearing designer eyewear has emerged as one unconventional drivers of the global eyewear market. The trend is mainly because of the changing lifestyle of the consumers owing to the rising disposable income of the consumers. The growing inclination of the consumers of towards branded eyewear products will pave way for the market to capitalize on lucrative prospect. Siting the trend, the key players of the global market trying to lure the customer with designer and cost effective product launches. While, majority of the companies adopting product branding approach to seek customer attention.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled "Eyewear Market (Product Type - Spectacles (Spectacle Lenses and Spectacle Frames), Contact Lenses (Soft Contact Lenses and Rigid Contact Lenses), and Sunglasses (Polarized Sunglasses and Non-Polarized Sunglasses); Distribution Channel - Online Channel and Offline Channel) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025."

The global Eyewear Market is segmented based on:

Global Eyewear Market, By Product Type

Spectacles

Spectacle Lenses



Spectacle Frames

Contact Lenses

Soft Contact Lenses



Rigid Contact Lenses

Sunglasses

Polarized Sunglasses



Non-Polarized Sunglasses

Global Eyewear Market, By Distribution

Online Channel

Offline Channel

Global Eyewear Market, By Geography

North America

The U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.



Germany



Italy



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



Japan



India



Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) GCC



South Africa



Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

