Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN News) today announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 29, 2018.

Highlights for the fourth quarter 2018 include:

Total revenue of $932 million, a 4% increase, with aviation, marine, outdoor and fitness collectively increasing 13% over the prior year quarter

Gross margin improved to 58.9% compared to 56.1% in the prior year quarter

Operating margin improved to 23.9% compared to 20.4% in the prior year quarter

Operating income of $223 million, representing 21% growth over the prior year

GAAP EPS was $1.00 and pro forma EPS (1) was $1.02 for fourth quarter 2018, representing growth of 26% over the prior year

Recently signed an agreement to acquire Tacx, a leading provider of indoor bike trainers

Launched our first marine chartplotters with a combined Garmin and Navionics chart database, offering industry leading breadth and depth of coverage

Highlights for the fiscal year 2018 include:

Total revenue of $3,347 million, a 7% increase, with aviation, marine, outdoor and fitness collectively increasing 16% over the prior year

Gross margin improved to 59.1% compared to 57.6% in the prior year

Operating margin improved to 23.3% compared to 21.9% in the prior year

Operating income of $778 million, representing 14% growth over the prior year

GAAP EPS was $3.66 and pro forma EPS (1) was $3.69, representing 22% growth over the prior year

Launched new categories of innovative wearables including Instinct, a GPS smartwatch that expands the market for adventure watches, and Descent, a dive computer in a watch style design for recreational, technical and free divers

Expanded our portfolio of music compatible devices and integrated seven music providers into our Connect IQ app store including Spotify, Deezer and KKBOX

Shipped nearly 15 million units and over 205 million since inception, including over one million certified aviation products.

Completed the strategic acquisitions of FltPlan, a leading electronic flight planning and service provider, and Trigentic, a privately-held worldwide provider of marine electronic digital switching

Opened our new aviation manufacturing facility in Olathe, Kansas, more than doubling our North American manufacturing capacity

(in thousands, 13-Weeks Ended 52-Weeks Ended except per share data) December 29, December 30, Yr over Yr December 29, December 30, Yr over Yr 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change Net sales 932,108 897,319 4 3,347,444 3,121,560 7 Aviation 158,314 129,800 22 603,459 501,359 20 Marine 94,652 83,699 13 441,560 374,001 18 Outdoor 254,568 203,278 25 809,883 698,867 16 Fitness 277,014 276,195 0 858,329 762,194 13 Auto 147,560 204,347 -28 634,213 785,139 -19 Gross margin 58.9 56.1 59.1 57.6 Operating income 23.9 20.4 23.3 21.9 GAAP diluted EPS 1.00 0.75 33 3.66 3.76 -3 Pro forma diluted EPS (1) 1.02 0.81 26 3.69 3.02 22

(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma diluted EPS

Executive Overview from Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer:

"2018 was another remarkable year of revenue and operating income growth driven by strong performance in our aviation, marine, outdoor and fitness segments," said Cliff Pemble, president and chief executive officer of Garmin Ltd. "Entering 2019, we see many opportunities ahead and believe that we are well positioned to seize these opportunities with a strong lineup of products across all of our segments."

Aviation:

Revenue from the aviation segment grew 22% in the quarter with contributions from both the aftermarket and OEM categories. Gross and operating margins were 73% and 33%, respectively, resulting in 27% operating income growth. Aftermarket systems and ADS-B solutions contributed to our positive results as we move toward the ADS-B mandate deadline. We were honored to receive the supplier of the year award from Airbus Helicopters, and recently ranked #1 in avionics support for the 15th consecutive year by both Professional Pilot Magazine and Aviation International News.

Marine:

Revenue from the marine segment grew 13% in the quarter driven by our new lineup of chartplotters, advanced sonars, and cartography offerings that combine the best of both Garmin and Navionics content. Gross and operating margins improved to 58% and 9%, respectively. We recently began shipping the 2019 lineup of marine electronics including the GPSMAP 8600 series, our flagship product line with combined Garmin and Navionics chart content.

Outdoor:

Revenue from the outdoor segment grew 25% in the quarter with significant contributions from adventure watches. Gross and operating margins improved to 67% and 38%, respectively, resulting in 31% operating income growth. During the quarter, we launched Instinct, our newest line of adventure watch, and the GPSMAP 66 series of outdoor handhelds.

Fitness:

Revenue from the fitness segment was flat in the quarter compared to a strong prior year quarter. Gross and operating margins increased to 52% and 21%, resulting in 2% operating income growth. We recently introduced the vívoactive 3 Music with 4G LTE, bringing connected safety features to the wrist. The pending acquisition of Tacx is an exciting opportunity to expand into the year-round indoor cycling and training market.

Auto:

The auto segment recorded revenue decline of 28% in the quarter, primarily due to the ongoing PND market contraction and lower year-over-year OEM sales. Gross margin improved to 43% and operating margin declined to 5%. At the recent Consumer Electronics Show, we announced our new line of Drive navigators with simplified, road trip-ready features and our updated OEM scalable infotainment platform.

Additional Financial Information:

Total operating expenses in the quarter were $326 million, a 2% increase from the prior year. Research and development increased 10%, primarily due to engineering personnel costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 2%, due primarily to reduced litigation related costs. Advertising decreased 6%, primarily due to lower media spend as we strategically focused our promotions.

The effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2018 was 18.0% compared to the pro forma effective tax rate of 20.5% in the prior year quarter. The decrease in the current quarter effective tax rate is primarily due to the benefits from U.S. tax reform.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, we generated approximately $185 million of free cash flow (see attached table for reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure). We ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of approximately $2.7 billion.

2019 Guidance (2)

We currently expect 2019 revenue of approximately $3.5 billion as growth in fitness, aviation, outdoor and marine is partially offset by declines in the auto segment. We currently expect our full year EPS will be approximately $3.70 based upon improved gross margin of approximately 59.5%, operating margin of approximately 22.7% and a full year effective tax rate of approximately 16.5%.

Revenue Growth 2019 Guidance Segment Estimates Revenue ~$3.5B Fitness(3) ~13% Gross Margin ~59.5% Aviation ~10% Operating Margin ~22.7% Outdoor ~10% Tax Rate ~16.5% Marine ~10% EPS ~$3.70 Auto ~(18%)

(2) See attached discussion on Forward-looking Financial Measures (3) Fitness revenue growth estimate assumes the acquisition of Tacx will close within the second quarter of 2019

Dividend Recommendation:

The board of directors intends to recommend to the shareholders for approval at the annual meeting to be held on June 7, 2019, a cash dividend in the amount of $2.28 per share (subject to possible adjustment based on the total amount of the dividend in Swiss Francs as approved at the annual meeting), payable in four equal installments on dates to be determined by the Board. The Board currently anticipates the scheduling of the dividend in four installments as follows:

Dividend Date Record Date $s per share June 28, 2019 June 17, 2019 $0.57 September 30, 2019 September 16, 2019 $0.57 December 31, 2019 December 16, 2019 $0.57 March 31, 2020 March 16, 2020 $0.57

In addition, the board of directors has established March 29, 2019 as the payment date and March 15, 2019 as the record date for the final dividend installment of $0.53 per share, per the prior approval at the 2018 annual shareholders' meeting. The first, second and third payments of $0.53 per share were made on June 29, 2018, September 28, 2018, and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Revenue Standard Adoption

We adopted the new revenue standard in the first quarter of 2018. The prior periods presented have been restated to reflect adoption of this new standard.

Webcast Information/Forward-Looking Statements:

The information for Garmin Ltd.'s earnings call is as follows:

When: Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Where: http://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/events/ How: Simply log on to the web at the address above or call to listen in at 855-757-3897

An archive of the live webcast will be available until February 27, 2020 on the Garmin website at www.garmin.com. To access the replay, click on the Investor Relations link and click over to the Events Calendar page.

This release includes projections and other forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business that are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "projects," and other words or phrases with similar meanings. Any statements regarding the Company's GAAP and pro forma estimated earnings, EPS, and effective tax rate, and the Company's expected segment revenue growth rates, consolidated revenue, gross margins, operating margins, potential future acquisitions, currency movements, expenses, pricing, new products to be introduced in 2019, statements relating to possible future dividends and the Company's plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of Garmin's 2018 Form 10-K can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/sec/form-10-K/

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release and the attachments contain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure and a discussion of the Company's use of these measures are included in the attachments.

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share information) 13-Weeks Ended 52-Weeks Ended December 29, December 30, December 29, December 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales 932,108 897,319 3,347,444 3,121,560 Cost of goods sold 382,942 393,837 1,367,725 1,323,619 Gross profit 549,166 503,482 1,979,719 1,797,941 Advertising expense 55,394 58,711 155,394 164,693 Selling, general and administrative expense 125,942 128,879 478,177 437,977 Research and development expense 145,157 132,552 567,805 511,634 Total operating expense 326,493 320,142 1,201,376 1,114,304 Operating income 222,673 183,340 778,343 683,637 Other income (expense): Interest income 14,837 9,994 47,147 36,925 Foreign currency losses (4,211 (8,772 (7,616 (22,579 Other (expense) income (1,426 (107 5,373 (912 Total other income (expense) 9,200 1,115 44,904 13,434 Income before income taxes 231,873 184,455 823,247 697,071 Income tax provision (benefit) 41,723 41,905 129,167 (11,936 Net income 190,150 142,550 694,080 709,007 Net income per share: Basic 1.01 0.76 3.68 3.77 Diluted 1.00 0.75 3.66 3.76 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 188,878 187,607 188,635 187,828 Diluted 190,177 188,915 189,734 188,732

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share information) December 29, December 30, 2018 2017 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,201,732 891,488 Marketable securities 182,989 161,687 Accounts receivable, net 569,833 590,882 Inventories 561,840 517,644 Deferred costs 28,462 30,525 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 120,512 153,912 Total current assets 2,665,368 2,346,138 Property and equipment, net 663,527 595,684 Restricted cash 73 271 Marketable securities 1,330,123 1,260,033 Deferred income taxes 176,959 195,981 Noncurrent deferred costs 29,473 33,029 Intangible assets, net 417,080 409,801 Other assets 100,255 107,352 Total assets 5,382,858 4,948,289 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 204,985 169,640 Salaries and benefits payable 113,087 102,802 Accrued warranty costs 38,276 36,827 Accrued sales program costs 90,388 93,250 Deferred revenue 96,372 103,140 Accrued royalty costs 24,646 32,204 Accrued advertising expense 31,657 30,987 Other accrued expenses 69,777 93,652 Income taxes payable 51,642 33,638 Dividend payable 200,483 95,975 Total current liabilities 921,313 792,115 Deferred income taxes 92,944 76,612 Noncurrent income taxes 127,211 138,295 Noncurrent deferred revenue 76,566 87,060 Other liabilities 1,850 1,788 Stockholders' equity: Shares, CHF 0.10 par value, 198,077 shares authorized and issued; 189,461 shares outstanding at December 29, 2018 and 188,189 shares outstanding at December 30, 2017 17,979 17,979 Additional paid-in capital 1,823,638 1,828,386 Treasury stock (397,692 (468,818 Retained earnings 2,710,619 2,418,444 Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,430 56,428 Total stockholders' equity 4,162,974 3,852,419 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 5,382,858 4,948,289

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) 52-Weeks Ended December 29, December 30, 2018 2017 Operating activities: Net income 694,080 709,007 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 64,798 59,895 Amortization 31,396 26,357 Gain on sale or disposal of property and equipment (479 (230 Provision for doubtful accounts 2,123 1,021 Provision for obsolete and slow moving inventories 24,579 31,071 Unrealized foreign currency loss 13,790 21,681 Deferred income taxes 38,978 (90,000 Stock compensation expense 56,391 44,735 Realized losses on marketable securities 827 991 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 5,167 (40,088 Inventories (82,316 (38,575 Other current and non-current assets 7,358 (21,608 Accounts payable 40,628 (17,240 Other current and non-current liabilities (1,323 5,627 Deferred revenue (17,208 (20,754 Deferred costs 5,611 2,395 Income taxes payable 35,120 (13,443 Net cash provided by operating activities 919,520 660,842 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (155,755 (139,696 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,600 361 Purchase of intangible assets (4,600 (12,232 Purchase of marketable securities (403,181 (587,656 Redemption of marketable securities 283,603 635,311 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (29,170 (90,471 Net cash used in investing activities (307,503 (194,383 Financing activities: Dividends (296,148 (382,976 Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock related to equity awards 26,642 21,860 Purchase of treasury stock related to equity awards (16,655 (12,773 Purchase of treasury stock under share repurchase plan (74,523 Net cash used in financing activities (286,161 (448,412 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (15,810 26,716 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 310,046 44,763 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 891,759 846,996 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period 1,201,805 891,759

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income by Segment (Unaudited) (in thousands) Reportable Segments Outdoor Fitness Marine Auto Aviation Total 13-Weeks Ended December 29, 2018 Net sales 254,568 277,014 94,652 147,560 158,314 932,108 Gross profit 169,425 145,291 54,779 63,405 116,266 549,166 Operating income 95,798 58,446 8,536 6,888 53,005 222,673 13-Weeks Ended December 30, 2017 Net sales 203,278 276,195 83,699 204,347 129,800 897,319 Gross profit 128,952 146,622 45,902 84,954 97,052 503,482 Operating income 73,322 57,315 (10,533 21,365 41,871 183,340 52-Weeks Ended December 29, 2018 Net sales 809,883 858,329 441,560 634,213 603,459 3,347,444 Gross profit 528,254 471,764 258,756 270,793 450,152 1,979,719 Operating income 290,510 181,745 63,344 37,998 204,746 778,343 52-Weeks Ended December 30, 2017 Net sales 698,867 762,194 374,001 785,139 501,359 3,121,560 Gross profit 448,410 422,636 212,592 342,698 371,605 1,797,941 Operating income 249,867 146,765 50,328 82,744 153,933 683,637

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Net Sales by Geography (Unaudited) (In thousands) 13-Weeks Ended 52-Weeks Ended December 29, December 30, Yr over Yr December 29, December 30, Yr over Yr 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change Net sales 932,108 897,319 4 3,347,444 3,121,560 7 Americas 443,386 431,948 3 1,596,716 1,504,194 6 EMEA 342,853 340,850 1 1,204,969 1,172,538 3 APAC 145,869 124,521 17 545,759 444,828 23

EMEA Europe, Middle East and Africa; APAC Asia Pacific and Australian Continent

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures: pro forma net income (earnings) per share, pro forma effective tax rate and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparison with other companies. Management believes providing investors with an operating view consistent with how it manages the Company provides enhanced transparency into the operating results of the Company, as described in more detail by category below.

The tables below provide reconciliations between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Pro forma effective tax rate

The Company's income tax expense is periodically impacted by discrete tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. Therefore, management believes disclosure of the effective tax rate and income tax provision before the effect of certain discrete tax items are important measures to permit investors' consistent comparison between periods. In 2018, there were no such discrete tax items identified.

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Pro Forma Effective Tax Rate (in thousands, except effective tax rate (ETR) information) 13-Weeks Ended 52-Weeks Ended December 30, December 30, 2017 2017 ETR(1) ETR(1) U.S. GAAP income tax provision (benefit) 41,905 22.7 (11,936 (1.7 Pro forma discrete tax items: Switzerland corporate tax election(2) 11,279 180,034 Tax expense from share-based award expirations(3) (15,345 (22,620 Total pro forma discrete tax items (4,066 157,414 Income tax provision (Pro Forma) 37,839 20.5 145,478 20.9

(1) Effective tax rate is calculated by taking the income tax provision divided by income before taxes, as presented on the face of the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (2) In first quarter 2017, a $169 million tax benefit was recognized resulting from the revaluation of certain Switzerland deferred tax assets. The revaluation is due to the Company's election in February 2017 to align certain Switzerland corporate tax positions with international tax initiatives. In the fourth quarter 2017, an additional $11 million benefit was recognized as a result of this Switzerland election. These impacts during the transitional period following the election are not reflective of current income tax expense incurred and therefore affect period-to-period comparability. (3) Following adoption in fiscal 2017 of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-09, Compensation Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting ("ASU 2016-09"), the Company may periodically incur tax expense resulting from stock options and stock appreciation rights (SARs) expiring unexercised. New grants of stock options and SARs no longer comprise a significant component of the Company's compensation arrangements. As the tax expense from expired awards is not related to current period earnings or compensation activities, it has been identified as a pro forma adjustment.

The net release of uncertain tax position reserves, amounting to approximately $31.0 million and $17.9 million for the 52-weeks ended December 29, 2018 and December 30, 2017, respectively, have not been included as pro forma adjustments in the above presentation of pro forma income tax provision as such items tend to be more recurring in nature.

Pro forma net income (earnings) per share

Management believes that net income (earnings) per share before the impact of foreign currency gains or losses and certain discrete income tax items, as discussed above, is an important measure in order to permit a consistent comparison of the Company's performance between periods.

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Pro Forma Net Income (Earnings) Per Share (in thousands, except per share information) 13-Weeks Ended 52-Weeks Ended December 29, December 30, December 29, December 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income (GAAP) 190,150 142,550 694,080 709,007 Foreign currency gains losses(1) 4,211 8,772 7,616 22,579 Tax effect of foreign currency gains losses(2) (758 (1,799 (1,195 (4,712 Pro forma discrete tax items(3) 4,066 (157,414 Net income (Pro Forma) 193,603 153,589 700,501 569,460 Net income per share (GAAP): Basic 1.01 0.76 3.68 3.77 Diluted 1.00 0.75 3.66 3.76 Net income per share (Pro Forma): Basic 1.03 0.82 3.71 3.03 Diluted 1.02 0.81 3.69 3.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 188,878 187,607 188,635 187,828 Diluted 190,177 188,915 189,734 188,732

(1) The majority of the Company's consolidated foreign currency gains and losses are driven by movements in the Taiwan Dollar, Euro, and British Pound Sterling in relation to the U.S. Dollar and the related exchange rate impact on the significant cash, receivables, and payables held in a currency other than the functional currency at one of the Company's subsidiaries. However, there is minimal cash impact from such foreign currency gains and losses. (2) The tax effect of foreign currency gains and losses was calculated using the effective tax rate of 18.0% and 15.7% for the quarter and year-to-date ended December 29, 2018, respectively, and a pro forma effective tax rate of 20.5% and 20.9% for the quarter and year-to-date ended December 30, 2017, respectively. (3) The discrete tax items are discussed in the pro forma effective tax rate section above.

Free cash flow

Management believes that free cash flow is an important financial measure because it represents the amount of cash provided by operations that is available for investing and defines it as operating cash flows less capital expenditures for property and equipment. Management believes that excluding purchases of property and equipment provides a better understanding of the underlying trends in the Company's operating performance and allows more accurate comparisons of the Company's operating results to historical performance. This metric may also be useful to investors, but should not be considered in isolation as it is not a measure of cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The most comparable GAAP measure is net cash provided by operating activities.

Garmin Ltd. And Subsidiaries Free Cash Flow (in thousands) 13-Weeks Ended 52-Weeks Ended December 29, December 30, December 29, December 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 217,737 $ 198,265 $ 919,520 $ 660,842 Less: purchases of property and equipment (32,909) (54,484) (155,755) (139,696) Free Cash Flow $ 184,828 $ 143,781 $ 763,765 $ 521,146

Forward-looking Financial Measures

The forward-looking financial measures in our 2019 guidance provided above do not consider the potential effect of certain discrete tax items, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and any other impacts that may be identified as pro forma adjustments in calculating the non-GAAP measures described above. At this time management is unable to determine whether or not significant discrete tax items will occur in fiscal 2019, reasonably estimate such foreign currency gains and losses, or anticipate the impact of any other events that may be considered in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures.

