OneSoft Solutions Inc.: U.S. Conglomerate Licenses OneSoft's SaaS for Pipeline Integrity Management; OneSoft Adds Fifth CIM Licensee

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2019 / OneBridge Solutions Inc. ("OneBridge"), a wholly owned subsidiary of OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: OSS; OTCQB: OSSIF) (the "Company" or "OneSoft") is pleased to announce that another software trial client (the "Client") has adopted OneBridge's Cognitive Integrity ManagementTM ("CIM") software-as-a-service solution for long-term use. The Client is a subsidiary of a large conglomerate that operates pipelines situated primarily in the mid-west U.S.A. and Texas.

"We have been working with this Client to develop what we believe is the most advanced cloud computing platform that leverages Machine Learning and Data Science for management of pipelines," said OneSoft President and COO, Brandon Taylor. "We look forward to continued collaboration with their team members as we continue to enhance our solutions, for the benefit of the oil and gas pipeline industry and our business."

The Client engaged in a Pilot Project using OneBridge CIM 2.0 in September, 2017 and subsequently began participating in the CIM 3.0 Private Preview program 8 months later, wherein OneBridge migrated software intellectual property provided by Phillips 66 to function as a cloud solution. The Client intends to initially operate CIM enterprise-wide in parallel with its internal systems, with a view to ultimately adopt CIM as its primary solution to manage its pipeline infrastructure later this year.

"Having previously developed an internal comprehensive on-premise software system to manage their pipelines, the Client is recognized as one of the most progressive pipeline operators in the U.S.A.," said OneBridge President, Tim Edward. "Their team has provided valuable expertise and user feedback that greatly assisted the CIM 3.0 development project, for which we are most appreciative."

About OneSoft and OneBridge

OneSoft has developed software technology and products that have capability to transition legacy, on-premise licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft (MSFT:NASDAQ) Azure Cloud Platform. Our business strategy is to seek opportunities to incorporate Data Science and Machine Learning, business intelligence and predictive analytics to create cost-efficient, subscription-based software-as-a-service solutions. Visit www.onesoft.ca for more information.

OneSoft's wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Inc., develops and markets revolutionary new SaaS solutions that use Data Science and Machine Learning to apply predictive analytics to big data, which assist Oil & Gas pipeline operators to predict pipeline failures and thereby save lives, protect the environment, reduce operational costs and address regulatory compliance requirements. Visit www.onebridgesolutions.com for more information.

