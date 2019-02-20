Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.: Aquarius Surgical Technologies Retains CHF Capital Markets

NEWMARKET, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2019 / Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. (CSE: ASTI) ("Aquarius" or "the Company") today announced that it has engaged CHF Capital Markets ("CHF"), a highly-regarded Canadian investor relations and capital markets firm.

Gordon Willox, President of Aquarius Surgical Technologies, commented: "We are delighted to start working with Cathy Hume and her team on increasing ASTI's professional profile. It is such a good investment opportunity and we always knew we needed someone to help us share it with the investment community. Together with CHF, we will do our best to make this happen and not let our shareholders down."

Effective immediately, the services agreement for investment community outreach, corporate communications, design and social & digital marketing is for a fixed term of six months ending July 31, 2019. Thereafter, the contract may be extended month to month with a two months cancellation notice.

About Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.

Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. is an exclusive provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical laser systems and consumables for multiple medical disciplines, principally in the field of urology. Solutions comprise multiple laser systems, consumables, clinical education, service, support and maintenance and focus on increasing the availability of services for patients, enhancing the quality of patient care, improving operationally efficiencies and reducing total operational costs.

For more information, please contact:

Gordon Willox, President

Phone: 844-441-9090

Phone: 905-853-9090

gordonwillox@live.ca

Cathy Hume, Investor Relations

Phone: 416-868-1079 x 231

Email: cathy@chfir.com

Neither the CSE Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of the Corporation should be considered highly speculative. Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.

