Full Year 2018 Highlights

Net sales increased 9% to $3,375 million; up 6% organic*

Net income of $1,180 million, which includes a one-time tax benefit of $879 million

Adjusted EBITDA* increased 5% to $618 million; up 14% to $656 million excluding the impact from hedging*

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.3% in 2018; Ex-hedging impact* Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.4%

Net debt to Consolidated EBITDA* decreased to 2.96x at December 31, 2018 from 3.07x at September 30, 2018

Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights

Net sales decreased 1% to $799 million; up 2% organic*

Net income of $43 million

Adjusted EBITDA* increased 3% to $137 million; up 5% to $141 million excluding the impact from hedging*

Adjusted EBITDA margin* was 17.1%; Ex-hedging impact Adjusted EBITDA margin* of 17.6%

Net debt* reduced by $116 million in the quarter to $1,432 million at December 31, 2018

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX), a cutting-edge technology provider that enables vehicles to become safer, more connected, efficient and environmentally friendly, today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results.

Q4 2018 Q4 2017** $ Millions (unless otherwise noted) Full Year

2018** Full Year

2017** 799 804 Net sales 3,375 3,096 627 631 Cost of goods sold 2,599 2,361 172 173 Gross profit 776 735 21.5% 21.5% Gross profit 23.0% 23.7% 63 69 Selling, general and administrative 249 249 137 133 Adjusted EBITDA* 618 590 17.1% 16.5% Adjusted EBITDA margin* 18.3% 19.1% 141 134 Adjusted EBITDA ex. hedging impact* 656 576 17.6% 16.7% Adjusted EBITDA margin ex. hedging impact* 19.4% 18.6% 103 104 Income before taxes 396 366 43 (1,220) Net income (loss) 1,180 (983) 29 47 Expenditures for property, plant and equipment 95 103

Dec. 31, 2018 Sep. 30 2018 $ Millions (unless otherwise noted) Dec. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 1,432 1,548 Net debt* 1,432 N/A 2.96x 3.07x Net debt to consolidated EBITDA ratio* 2.96x N/A

* See reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measure in pages 8-11. **For the periods prior to the spin-off from Honeywell, the financial information is prepared under the combined basis described in our Form 10

Garrett President and CEO Olivier Rabiller commented, "Garrett delivered solid 2018 results consistent with the high-end of our previous forecast with revenue growth from new product launches well above industry growth rates, confirming the translation of our strong customer win rates into our financials. We ended 2018 with gasoline sales representing 27% of revenue in the fourth quarter and we remain on track to rebalance our portfolio by the end of 2019 when net sales from gasoline sales is expected to largely match diesel sales. Garrett also improved its Adjusted EBITDA margin, excluding hedging impacts, by 80 basis points for the year due to ongoing cost control and productivity initiatives. Our solid cash generation has already enabled us to reduce debt and begin to deleverage our financial profile, providing a strong start upon completion of our initial quarter as an independent company."

Mr. Rabiller added, "We remain well positioned for future growth as we continue to benefit from our global scale and develop the next generation of technology focused on electrification and software. By working closely with our customers, we can accelerate our differentiated technology solutions to the market and help solve their challenges by redefining and advancing motion."

2019 Outlook

For the full year 2019, Garrett expects to be between 2% and 4% in organic growth in net sales, and between $630 million and $650 million in Adjusted EBITDA, (as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $618 million in 2018 on a comparable basis) assuming current foreign exchange rates. We are also targeting Adjusted Levered Free Cash Flow conversion in 2019 between 55% and 60%. The rebalancing of Garrett's portfolio towards gasoline products continues and our gasoline business is expected to be at similar levels by the end of 2019.

Results of Operations

Net sales for full year 2018 were $3,375 million, an increase of 9.0% from $3,096 million in 2017. On an organic basis, net sales for the year increased approximately 6%. The increase in net sales for 2018 was primarily driven by growth in light vehicles OEM products of approximately $220 million, along with growth in commercial vehicle and aftermarket products. Light vehicles OEM product growth was primarily driven by higher gasoline volumes in Europe, China, North America, and South Korea, resulting from increased turbocharger penetration in gasoline engines and new product launches. Additionally, there were increased diesel volumes in China and Japan. For the fourth quarter 2018, net sales of $799 million were essentially flat compared to $804 million in the fourth quarter 2017.

Cost of goods sold for full year 2018 was $2,599 million, compared to $2,361 million in 2017. The increase was primarily driven by more direct material costs and labor stemming from higher volumes. In addition, research and development expenses were $128 million versus $119 million in 2017. For the fourth quarter of 2018, the cost of goods sold was $627 million versus $631 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Research and development expenses were $32 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to $30 million in the year-earlier period.

Gross profit percentage for full year 2018 of 23.0% decreased from 23.7% in 2017 primarily due to the impact from product mix and pricing as well as inflation, partially offset by higher productivity. For the fourth quarter of 2018, gross profit percentage of 21.5% was the same compared to the year-earlier period.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for full year 2018 totaled $249 million, as compared to $249 million in 2017. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A for the year declined to 7.4% from 8.0% in 2017, primarily due to greater operating leverage. For the fourth quarter of 2018, SG&A decreased to $63 million from $69 million in the year-earlier period. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A declined to 7.9% from 8.6% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Other expenses - net for full year 2018 declined to $120 million from $130 million in 2017. Following Garrett's spin-off in 2018, the company recognized a $16 million benefit related to the estimated indemnification obligation to Honeywell. For the fourth quarter of 2018, other expenses, net totaled ($12) million versus $1 million in the year-earlier period.

Income before taxes for full year 2018 was $396 million, an increase of 8% from $366 million in 2017. For the fourth quarter of 2018, income before taxes was $103 million as compared to $104 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Net income for full year 2018 was $1,180 million, as compared to a loss of $983 million in 2017, and includes a one-time tax benefit of $879 million. The 2018 tax benefit was primarily from internal restructuring of Garrett's business in advance of the spin-off attributable to currency impacts for withholding taxes on undistributed foreign earnings, partially offset by adjustments to the provisional tax amount related to the U.S. tax reform. For the fourth quarter of 2018, net income was $43 million, which includes a tax expense of $60 million, as compared to a net loss of $1,220 million, inclusive of a tax expense of $1,324 million, in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Earnings per share was $15.93 and $15.86 per basic and diluted share, respectively in 2018 as compared to a loss of ($13.27) per basic and diluted share in 2017. The weighted average number of common shares outstanding was 74,059,240 for basic shares and 74,402,148 for diluted shares in 2018, and 74,070,852 for both basic and diluted shares in 2017.

Expenditures for Property, Plant and Equipment for full year 2018 totaled $95 million compared to $103 million in 2017. For the fourth quarter of 2018, capital expenditures were $29 million versus $47 million in the year-earlier period.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2018, Garrett had approximately $689 million in available liquidity, including $196 million in cash and cash equivalents and $493 million available under its revolving credit facility, representing an increase of $92 million in available liquidity since September 30, 2018.

As of December 31, 2018, net debt totaled $1,432 million compared to $1,548 million as of September 30, 2018, a reduction of approximately $116 million. During the fourth quarter 2018, Garrett fully repaid the $98 million related party note and slightly reduced Net Debt to Consolidated EBITDA (as defined in the Credit Agreement) from 3.07x to 2.96x. The weighted average stated interest rate was 3.1% as of December 31, 2018, and Garrett has no significant debt maturities until 2023.

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2018 increased 5% to $618 million from $590 million in 2017. Excluding the impact of gains or losses from currency hedging activities, Adjusted EBITDA increased 14% to $656 million from $576 million in 2017, primarily due to higher volumes associated with new product launches.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, Adjusted EBITDA increased 3% to $137 million from $133 million in the same period in 2017. Excluding the impact of gains or losses from currency hedging activities, Adjusted EBITDA increased 5% to $141 million from $134 million in the prior year.

For the full year 2018, cash flow provided by operations minus capital expenditures was $278 million.

Material Weakness in Internal Control Over Financial Reporting

In accordance with the terms of our Indemnification and Reimbursement Agreement with Honeywell, our Consolidated and Combined Balance Sheets reflect a liability of $1,244 million in Obligations payable to Honeywell as of December 31, 2018, (the "Indemnification Liability"). The amount of the Indemnification Liability is based on information provided to us by Honeywell with respect to Honeywell's assessment of its own asbestos-related liability payments and accounts payable as of such date and is calculated in accordance with the terms of the Indemnification and Reimbursement Agreement. Honeywell estimates its future liability for asbestos-related claims based on a number of factors.

In the course of preparing our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Consolidated and Combined Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, our management determined that there is a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting relating to the supporting evidence for our liability to Honeywell under the Indemnification and Reimbursement Agreement. Specifically, we were unable to independently verify the accuracy of the certain information Honeywell provided to us that we used to calculate the amount of our Indemnification Liability, including information provided in Honeywell's actuary report and the amounts of settlement values and insurance receivables. For example, Honeywell did not provide us with sufficient information to make an independent assessment of the probable outcome of the underlying asbestos proceedings and whether certain insurance receivables are recoverable.

We are working to obtain additional information about the Indemnification Liability through a dialogue and iterative process with Honeywell. We are still engaged in that process, and it remains a high priority for the Company.

About Garrett Motion Inc.

Garrett Motion (www.garrettmotion.com) is a differentiated technology leader, serving customers worldwide for more than 65 years with passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, aftermarket replacement and performance enhancement solutions. Garrett's cutting-edge technology enables vehicles to become safer, more connected, efficient and environmentally friendly. Our portfolio of turbocharging, electric boosting and automotive software solutions empowers the transportation industry to redefine and further advance motion. For more news and information on Garrett, please visit www.garrettmotion.com/news.

GARRETT MOTION INC. CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($ in millions) For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Year

Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales 799 804 3,375 3,096 Cost of goods sold 627 631 2,599 2,361 Gross profit 172 173 776 735 Selling, general and administrative expenses 63 69 249 249 Other expense, net (12) 1 120 130 Interest expense 16 3 19 8 Non-operating (income) expense 2 (4) (8) (18) Income before taxes 103 104 396 366 Tax (benefit) expense 60 1,324 (784) 1,349 Net income (loss) 43 (1,220) 1,180 (983) Earnings (losses) per common share Basic 0.58 (16.47) 15.93 (13.27) Diluted 0.57 (16.47) 15.86 (13.27) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 74,024,277 74,070,852 74,059,240 74,070,852 Diluted 75,390,813 74,070,852 74,402,148 74,070,852

GARRETT MOTION INC. CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ($ in millions) Years Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Net income (loss) 1,180 (983 Foreign exchange translation adjustment (198 72 Defined benefit pension plan adjustment, net of tax (1 Changes in fair value of effective cash flow hedges, net of tax 35 (77 Changes in currency basis reserve (1 Total other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (165 (5 Comprehensive income (loss) 1,015 (988

GARRETT MOTION INC. CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2018 2017 ($ in millions) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 196 300 Accounts, notes and other receivables-net 750 745 Inventories-net 172 188 Due from related parties, current 530 Other current assets 71 321 Total current assets 1,189 2,084 Due from related parties, non-current 23 Investments and long-term receivables 39 38 Property, plant and equipment-net 438 442 Goodwill 193 193 Insurance recoveries for asbestos-related liabilities 174 Deferred income taxes 165 41 Other assets 80 2 Total assets 2,104 2,997 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable 916 860 Due to related parties, current 1,117 Current Maturities of long-term debt 23 Obligations payable to Honeywell, current 127 Accrued liabilities 426 571 Total current liabilities 1,492 2,548 Long-term debt 1,569 Deferred income taxes 27 956 Obligations payable to Honeywell 1,399 Asbestos-related liabilities 1 1,527 Other liabilities 209 161 Total liabilities 4,697 5,192 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY (DEFICIT) Common stock, par value $0.001; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 74,070,852 issued and 74,019,825 outstanding Additional paid-in capital 5 Retained Earnings (2,671 Invested equity (deficit) (2,433 Accumulated other comprehensive income 73 238 Total stockholders' deficit (2,593 (2,195 Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit 2,104 2,997

GARRETT MOTION INC. CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended

December 31 Years Ended

December 31 ($ in millions) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income 43 (1,220 1,180 (983) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Deferred income taxes 3 973 (905 973 Depreciation and amortization 19 17 72 64 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 5 (3 15 (24) Stock compensation expense 5 3 21 15 Pension expense 3 2 10 9 Other 33 39 (2) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts, notes and other receivables 12 (8 (30 (42) Receivables from related parties (3 57 Inventories 9 (9 2 (46) Other assets (44 1 (46 1 Accounts payable 69 96 63 88 Payables to related parties 38 (50 32 Accrued liabilities 106 (1) 49 41 Obligations payable to Honeywell (76 (76 Asbestos-related liabilities (2 (64 (1 (69) Other liabilities (52 15 (27 14 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 133 (163 373 71 Cash flows from investing activities: Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (29 (47 (95 (103) Issuance of related party notes receivables Proceeds from related party notes receivables (1 66 Increase in marketable securities (111 (21 (651) Decrease in marketable securities 181 312 712 Other (4 3 (4 6 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (33 25 192 30 Cash flows from financing activities: Net increase in Invested deficit 232 (1,493 (19) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 331 331 Payments of revolving credit facility (331 (331 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 1,631 Payments of long-term debt (6 (6 Proceeds for related party notes payable 344 671 Payments related to related party notes payable (344 (493 (670) Net change to cash pooling and short-term notes (99 9 (300 78 Other 3 3 Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (102 241 (658 60 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1 10 (11 20 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1 113 (104 181 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 197 300 119 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 196 113 196 300

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA ($ in millions) For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Year

Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income (loss) GAAP 43 (1,220) 1,180 (983) Tax (benefit) expense 60 1,324 (784) 1,349 Profit before taxes 103 104 396 366 Net interest (income) expense 16 (1) 12 (6) Depreciation 19 17 72 64 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 137 120 480 424 Other operating expenses, net (asbestos and environmental expenses) (2) (12) 1 120 130 Non-operating (income) expense (3) _ 1 (4) 1 Stock compensation expense (4) 5 3 21 15 Repositioning charges (5) _ 8 2 20 Non-recurring Spin-Off Costs (6) 6 _ 6 _ Foreign exchange (gain) loss on debt, net of related hedging (gain) loss 1 _ (7) _ Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 137 133 618 590 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP) (1) 17.1% 16.5% 18.3% 19.1% FX Hedging (gain) loss (net) 4 1 38 (14) Adjusted EBITDA Excluding FX Hedging (gain) loss net (Non-GAAP) 141 134 656 576 Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Excl. FX Hedging (Non-GAAP) (1) 16.7% 17.6% 19.4% 18.6 Honeywell Indemnity Obligation payment (41) (44) (172) (175) Additional pro forma standalone costs (7) _ 6 (1) 9 Pro Forma impact on cash paid to customers to be capitalized vs expensed _ 2 _ 10 Other non-recurring, non-cash expense 2 26 2 28 Consolidated EBITDA 101 124 484 448 Add. Honeywell Indemnity Obligation Payment 41 44 172 175 Consolidated EBITDA (excl. Honeywell indemnity obligation) (non-GAAP) 142 168 656 623 Consolidated EBITDA margin (excl. Honeywell indemnity obligation) (non-GAAP) (1) 17.8% 20.9% 19.4% 20.1%

(1) Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin Excluding FX hedging and Consolidated EBITDA margin (excluding Honeywell indemnity obligation) represent Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Excluding FX hedging and Consolidated EBITDA (excluding Honeywell indemnity obligation) as a percentage of net sales, respectively. (2) For periods prior to the Spin-Off, we reflect an estimated liability for resolution of pending and future asbestos-related and environmental liabilities primarily related to the Bendix legacy Honeywell business, calculated as if we were responsible for 100% of the Bendix asbestos-liability payments. We recognized a liability for any asbestos-related contingency that was probable of occurrence and reasonably estimable. In connection with the recognition of liabilities for asbestos-related matters, we recorded asbestos-related insurance recoveries that are deemed probable. In periods subsequent to the Spin-Off, the accounting for the majority of our asbestos-related liability payments and accounts payable reflect the terms of the Indemnification and Reimbursement Agreement with Honeywell entered into on September 12, 2018, under which we are required to make payments to Honeywell in amounts equal to 90% of Honeywell's asbestos-related liability payments and accounts payable, primarily related to the Bendix business in the United States, as well as certain environmental-related liability payments and accounts payable and non-United States asbestos-related liability payments and accounts payable, in each case related to legacy elements of the Business, including the legal costs of defending and resolving such liabilities, less 90% of Honeywell's net insurance receipts and, as may be applicable, certain other recoveries associated with such liabilities. (3) Non-operating (income) expense adjustment excludes net interest (income), pension expense, equity income of affiliates, and the impact of foreign exchange. (4) Stock compensation expense adjustment includes only non-cash expenses. (5) Repositioning charges adjustment primarily includes severance costs, related to restructuring projects to improve future productivity. (6) Non-recurring Spin-Off costs adjustment primarily include one-time costs incurred for the set-up of the IT, Legal, Finance, Communications and HR functions after the Spin-Off from Honeywell on October 1, 2018. (7) Incremental costs above Corporate allocations already included in Adjusted EBITDA based on standalone assessment.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Minus Capital Expenditures as of Adjusted EBITDA ($ in millions) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year ended Year ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Adjusted EBITDA $137 $133 $618 $590 CAPEX (Expenditures for property, plant and equipment) ($29) ($47) ($95) ($103) Adjusted EBITDA minus CAPEX $108 $86 $523 $487 Adjusted EBITDA minus CAPEX as of Adjusted EBITDA 79% 65% 85% 83%

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBIT ($ in millions) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income (loss) GAAP 43 (1,220) 1,180 (983) Tax (benefit) expense 60 1,324 (784) 1,349 Profit before taxes 103 104 396 366 Net interest (income) expense 16 (1) 12 (6) EBIT (Non-GAAP) 118 104 408 360 Other operating expenses, net (asbestos and environmental expenses) (12) 1 120 130 Non-operating (income) expense _ 1 (4) 1 Stock compensation expense 5 3 21 15 Repositioning charges _ 7 2 20 Non-recurring Spin-Off Costs 6 _ 6 _ Foreign exchange (gain) loss on debt, net of related hedging (gain) loss 1 (7) Adjusted EBIT 118 116 546 527 Adjusted EBIT Margin (1) 14.8% 14.4% 16.2% 17.0% FX Hedging (gain) loss (net) 1 4 38 (14) Adjusted EBIT Excluding FX Hedging (gain) loss net (Non-GAAP) 118 123 584 513 Adjusted EBIT Excluding FX Hedging Margin (Non-GAAP) (1) 14.7% 15.4% 17.3% 16.6%

(1) Adjusted EBIT Margin and Adjusted EBIT Margin Excluding FX hedging represent Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT Excluding FX hedging as a percentage of net sales, respectively.

Reconciliation of Organic Sales Change 3 months ended 3 months ended Year ended Year ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Garrett Reported sales change (1%) 10% 9% 3% Less: Foreign currency translation (3%) 5% 3% 1% Organic sales change 2% 5% 6% 3% Gasoline Reported sales change 9% 11% 26% 8% Less: Foreign currency translation (3%) 5% 4% 0% Organic sales change 12% 6% 22% 7% Diesel Reported sales change (6%) 7% 3% (6%) Less: Foreign currency translation (3%) 7% 4% 1% Organic sales change (4%) 0% (1%) (7%) Commercial vehicles Reported sales change (1%) 24% 10% 25% Less: Foreign currency translation (2%) 3% 2% (0%) Organic sales change 1% 21% 8% 25% Aftermarket and other sales Reported sales change 4% 0% 2% 1% Less: Foreign currency translation (2%) 3% 2% 1% Organic sales change 6% (3%) 0% 0%

Reconciliation of Cash flow from operations less Expenditures for property, plant and equipment 3 months ended 3 months ended Year ended Year ended ($ in millions) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $133 ($163) $373 $71 Expenditures for property, plant and equipment ($29) ($47) ($95) ($103) Cash flow from operations less Expenditures for property plant and equipment $104 ($210) $278 ($32)

Reconciliation of Net Debt to Consolidated EBITDA, and Consolidated Debt to Consolidated EBITDA ($ in millions) December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Secured Debt 1,227 1,241 Revolving Cash Facility Unsecured Debt 401 406 Term Debt 1,628 1,647 Net Debt Related Hedge Obligations (19) (12) Consolidated Debt 1,609 1,635 Term Debt 1,628 1,647 Related Party Note 98 Cash and Cash Equivalent (196) (197) Net Debt 1,432 1,548 Consolidated EBITDA (last 12 months) 484 505 Net Debt to Consolidated EBITDA 2.96x 3.07x Consolidated Debt to Consolidated EBITDA 3.33x 3.24x

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Unlevered, Adjusted Levered and Levered Free Cash Flow (FCF) ($ in millions) Three months ended

December 31, 2018 Net Income (Loss) GAAP 43 Tax (benefit) expense 60 Profit Before Taxes 103 Net interest (income) expense 16 Depreciation 19 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 137 Other operating expenses, net (asbestos and environmental expenses) (12) Non-operating (income) expense (0) Stock compensation expense 5 Repositioning charges (0) Foreign exchange (gain) loss on debt, net of related hedging (gain) loss 1 Non-recurring Spin-Off Costs 6 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) included in Form 10 137 Change in Working Capital 90 Taxes (without MTT) (11) Expenditures for Property, Plant and Equipment (29) Other (15) Adjusted Unlevered FCF 172 Interests (8) Adjusted Levered FCF 164 Indemnity Obligation MTT to HON (60) Levered FCF 104

