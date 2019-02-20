ClickSoftware Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Mobile Field Force Management Solutions for Utilities

ClickSoftware recognized for its dynamic schedule optimization technology

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts and PETACH TIKVAH, Israel, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClickSoftware , the leading provider of field service management software, today announced it has been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Mobile Field Force Management Solutions for Utilities 2018 Vendor Assessment (doc US41390617, February 2018). IDC MarketScape positioned the company as a leader due to Click Field Service Edge 's capabilities in handling complex crew structures and long-term scheduling.

IDC predicts that later this year, 75 percent of power and utility companies will use strategic asset performance management applications to conduct critical operational assets, driving an improvement of up to 10 percent in operational performance.* Fueling this momentum are tech advancements such as ClickSoftware's multi-tenant SaaS product, Click Field Service Edge, which serves various industries and offers automatic emergency task handling, as well as territory planning - specifically addressing short-term customer needs, concentrated in a given geographic area. ClickSoftware improves the efficiency and effectiveness of field service organizations and mobile workforces by leveraging real-time operational intelligence to deliver real business value.



Per the IDC MarketScape report, "Click Field Service Edge is packaged in several different offers of varying capabilities, also offering complementary modules (e.g. demand forecasting, customer engagement, capacity planning) which add functionalities. Click goes to market with a global network of technology and system integration partners including companies like Accenture, IBM, SAP and Salesforce."

IDC MarketScape cited the following strengths:

Click Field Service Edge's capabilities in handling complex crew structures and long-term scheduling are outstanding.

Schedule optimization is performed in line with business goals (e.g., minimizing response time, maximizing resource utilization) on a real-time, dynamic basis and on a potentially large scale, making it a true differentiator for ClickSoftware.

Machine Learning algorithms are extensively used for optimization and forecasting.

ClickSoftware's software integrates features focusing on interaction with end customers (e.g., by notifying them about the current state of a field worker's visit). A notable reduction of inbound calls comes as a result.

"ClickSoftware has served the utilities industry as a core vertical for decades. Clients select Click for its ability to handle all types of utilities work in a single solution, a truly differentiated scheduling engine, and its ability to translate innovation such as machine learning into business results," said Roberta Bigliani, Head, IDC Energy Insights EMEA.

"As businesses continue to adopt technologies to empower and delight customers, our goal is to help our clients develop better business processes and ensure successful service delivery. This includes increasing service efficiency, maximizing customer satisfaction, and ensuring service compliance by offering best-in-class field service management software solutions," said ClickSoftware CEO, Mark Cattini. "Being recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScape reflects our continued efforts to combine emerging technology with field service management best practices, including customer experience, employee engagement, and other field specific challenges."

*IDC, Cloud Adoption Unleashes Greater Value for Power and Utility Companies, July 2018.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About ClickSoftware

ClickSoftware is a global leader in field service management solutions, delivering value through improved efficiency, effectiveness, and enhancing customer experiences. ClickSoftware blends unparalleled industry expertise and state-of-the-art computer science to deliver meaningful, measurable business value-optimizing critical business processes and delighting customers. Click Field Service Edge arms field service leaders with the smartest technologies and best practices from around the globe to deliver real-world results, real-time recommendations, and real operational intelligence.

For more information, please visit www.clicksoftware.com .

Click. Actual intelligence. At work.

