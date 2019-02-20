Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2019) - Gunpowder Capital Corp., (CSE: GPC) (CSE: GPC.PR.A) (OTCQB: GNPWF) (FSE: YS6N) ("Gunpowder" or the "Corporation") announced today that it its partner in its USA Home Rehabilitation Market Pilot Programme (the "Programme") has successfully closed the sale of the fifth rehabilitated property the partnership has worked on together.

Gunpowder fully financed the purchase, and the renovation costs associated with this property which amounted to One Hundred and Eighty-Three Thousand Dollars ("$183,000.00") USD. The Corporation earned Nine Thousand, Six Hundred and Sixty Dollars ("$9,660.00") USD in interest and an additional Fourteen Thousand, Eight Hundred and Fifty Dollars ("$14,850.00") USD in profit on the sale of the property. Gunpowder has now earned approximately Seventy-Six Thousand, Five Hundred Dollars ("$76,500.00") USD in total profit which was generated via both interest earned, and via net profit earned, from the combined sale of all previous properties part of the Corporation's Rehabilitation Market Programme. With the completion of the sale of the fifth property, the Corporation currently no longer has any remaining rehabilitation projects in its portfolio.

As previously stated in the Corporation's Dec 21st, 2018 press release, the Corporation may elect to exit this business in early 2019 unless the inventory of available projected profitable projects increases significantly, as the changing economic conditions, and lack of inventory of potential profitable projects, have prevented the Corporation in achieving the critical mass it had hoped to achieve. The Corporation will announce, via press release, if it acquires another property to rehabilitate.

About Gunpowder Capital Corp.

Gunpowder Capital Corp., is a merchant bank and advisory services firm based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Gunpowder invests in both publicly traded and private businesses that have successful management teams and attractive economic models. Gunpowder partners with these businesses to support their growth initiatives with its proven methodology of appropriate financing and structured exits. Gunpowder offers debt financing, including mezzanine and bridge loans, equity financing and advisory services. Gunpowder is also building a portfolio of companies in which it takes a long term position and view. For more information please visit www.gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

For further information please contact:

Mr. Frank Kordy

CEO & Director

Gunpowder Capital Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

Mr. Paul Haber

CFO

Gunpowder Capital Corp.

T: (416) 363-3833

E: paul.haber@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

