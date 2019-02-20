XCAL-M and XCAP-M tools enable real-world testing and optimization of 5G NR networks

Accuver, a leader in next generation wireless test and measurement solutions, today announced that it has delivered 5G NR XCAL-M field testing software and XCAP-M data analysis tools to a leading U.S. Tier-1 mobile carrier and its 5G RAN vendor.

This delivery reinforced Accuver's commitment to support its customers as they deploy 5G networks. In March 2018, Accuver became the first vendor to supply 5G TF field-testing solution for mmWave network deployment in the U.S. In December 2018, the company launched its 5G NR field-testing solution for Samsung-chipset-based devices in South Korea, and this year it launched a 5G NR field-testing solution for Qualcomm-chipset-based devices in the U.S.

"As major mobile carriers in the U.S. continue to deploy 5G NR networks across the nation, we are committed to providing them with the tools to test and optimize the network," said Rubianto Satrio, GM of Accuver America. "XCAL-M and XCAP-M now support Samsung and Qualcomm-based 5G NR devices, both in sub-6 GHz and in mmWave bands."

Accuver will show its XCAL-M and XCAP-M tools for 5G NR at the Mobile World Congress 2019, February 25-28, in Barcelona, Spain. For more information, please contact Accuver at sales.accuver@accuver.com.

About Accuver

Accuver is a leading provider of wireless test and measurement solutions that optimize the performance and reliability of mobile networks. Working with all major network operators, infrastructure vendors, chipset manufacturers and wireless equipment OEMs, we measure, troubleshoot and optimize network performance and wireless service delivery. This involves a seamless blend of user insight, design innovation, software development, cutting-edge engineering, and support services.

www.accuver.com

