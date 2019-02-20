The allocation of a new Opel/Vauxhall B-SUV* was made possible by the initiatives taken to enhance performance at the plant

Investments realised since 2016 have made of Poissy plant the first one of Groupe PSA to assemble on the multi-energy CMP** platform

The Poissy plant has been working on its transformation project since 2016 to strengthen its competitiveness. The Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) manufacturing concept of multi-vehicle and multi-energy assembly line has been implemented with success. The new production line with the new multi-energy CMP platform is already operational with the launch this year of DS 3 Crossback in both electric and internal combustion versions. The resulting improvement of its manufacturing performance enabled the Poissy plant to secure production of the new Opel/Vauxhall B-SUV model that will join its new production line.

The advanced process of production on the same line of ICE*** and BEV**** for vehicles based on CMP platform, as well as PHEV and ICE models in other plants for EMP2 platform, is a key asset of Groupe PSA to remain flexible with energy transition and accompany customers shift in demand.

"Poissy employees are proud to lead the way this year with the first implementation of this state of the art manufacturing process for our Group. Having an additional vehicle is the clear recognition of our performance improvement and I would like to thank all the teams that created the conditions to make it happen" said Frédéric Przybylski, who manages the Poissy plant. "It's also a big responsibility and we are committed to achieve the highest levels of efficiency and quality for the satisfaction of our customers."

"Our multi-vehicle, multi-energy production advanced concept, that we are developing accross our plants, will enhance our agility in the context of energy transition. This is a key asset that will make the difference in the coming years and a strong lever to support our electrification offensive" added Yann Vincent, Executive Vice President, Manufacturing Supply Chain. "We're right on track to meet our objective of having an electrified version of all our new vehicles starting in 2019 and offering electric or plug-in hybrid versions for 100% of our models for our 5 brands by 2025."

Poissy plant facts figures

Built in: 1938

Located in: Greater Paris region, Yvelines (78), France

Surface area: 155 hectares

Certifications: ISO 9001 and ISO 14001

Environment: 98% of waste recovered and recycled

Production: 175,000 vehicles in 2018 at a rate of 38 vehicles per hour

Models: Peugeot 208, DS 3 and DS 3 Crossback

*B-segment sport utility vehicle

**CMP: Common Modular Platform

***ICE: Internal Combustion Engine

****BEV: Battery Electric Vehicle

