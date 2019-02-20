Nordic Nanovector ASA: Prospectus Approved and Repair Offering

Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Canada, Japan or Australia

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 18 February 2019 where Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company") announced that the extraordinary general meeting of the Company had granted the Board of Directors an authorisation to increase the share capital of the Company in connection with a repair offering of up to 777,777 new shares (the "Offer Shares"), each at a par value of NOK 0.20 at a subscription price of NOK 45.00 per Offer Share (the "Repair Offering").

The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway has reviewed and approved the Company's prospectus regarding the offering and listing of the Offer Shares (the "Prospectus").

In connection with the Repair Offering, non-transferable subscription rights (the "Subscription Rights") will be granted to shareholders of the Company as of 24 January 2019, as registered in the Norwegian Central Securities Depositary (the "VPS") on 28 January 2019 (the "Record Date"), who did not participate in the private placement of 4,943,094 new shares in the company that were issued on 30 January 2019 (the "Private Placement"), and who are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful, or would (in jurisdictions other than Norway) require any prospectus filing, registration or similar action (the "Eligible Shareholders").

Each Eligible Shareholder will be granted 1 (one) non-transferable Subscription Right for each 46 existing shares registered as held by such Eligible Shareholder at the Record Date. The number of Subscription Rights granted to each Eligible Shareholder will be rounded down to the nearest whole Subscription Right. Each Subscription Right gives the right to subscribe for, and be allocated, one Offer Share in the Repair Offering. Over-subscription and subscription without Subscription Rights will be permitted; however there can be no assurance that Offer Shares will be allocated for such subscriptions.

The Subscription Period will begin on 21 February 2019 at 09.00 CET and end on 6 March 2019 at 16:30 CET (the "Subscription Period"). Subscription Rights that are not used to subscribe for Offer Shares before the expiry of the Subscription Period will have no value and will lapse without compensation to the holder.

Due Date for payment of the Offer Shares is 8 March 2019. Subject to timely payment of the Offer Shares subscribed for and allocated in the Repair Offering, the issuance of the Offer Shares pertaining to the Repair Offering is expected to be completed on or about 12 March 2019. The Offer Shares are expected to be delivered to the subscribers and commence trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange on the same day.

DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, is acting as manager for the Repair Offering. Advokatfirmaet Wiersholm is acting as legal advisor to the Company.

The Prospectus, including the subscription form, is attached to this notice and will also be available today at www.nordicnanovector.com, and on 21 February 2019 at www.dnb.no/emisjoner. The Prospectus, including the subscription form, will also be available at the offices of the Company and DNB Markets from the same dates.

Subscriptions may be made by duly completing and delivering the subscription form, in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the Prospects.

Norwegian investors with a VPS account can in addition subscribe for Offer Shares online at www.dnb.no/emisjoner from 21 February 2019.

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in core markets. Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

