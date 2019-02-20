sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,48 Euro		-0,01
-0,29 %
WKN: A1JAGV ISIN: JE00B4T3BW64 Ticker-Symbol: 8GC 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
GLENCORE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GLENCORE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,489
3,499
15:09
3,49
3,50
15:09
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLACK IRON INC
BLACK IRON INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLACK IRON INC0,068+58,14 %
GLENCORE PLC3,48-0,29 %