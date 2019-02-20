Four holes hit semi massive and associated disseminated nickel mineralization

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2019) - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to report on successful completion of drilling at Manibridge, Manitoba. Four holes showed semi-massive and massive sulphide mineralization with associated wider zones of disseminated sulphides near existing mineralization.

The four hole, 1,000 metre drill program successfully intercepted a broad fold structure, 2.5 kilometres north of the past-producing high-grade Manibridge nickel mine. Nickel mineralization was intersected in all holes. In each case a zone of massive sulphides, 0.5 to 4 metres long in drill holes, is hosted by a broad zone of disseminated sulphide mineralization (8 to 14 metres in length).

Portable XRF analyses of the core shows that nickel is present both in the massive and in the disseminated sulphide mineralization. Two of the best historical intersections from this area were 12.1 metres of 1.46% Ni in hole W50-130 and 2.6 metres of 3.05% Ni in hole W50-124.

The drilling highlighted mineralization in the fold, and further mineralized intersections subparallel to known mineralization. Multiple sulphide mineralized intersections were reported for all drill holes, with the key horizons intercepted as follows:

MNB19-01: Starting at 102.5 metres depth, 4 metres of massive sulphide mineralization with 8 metres of disseminated sulphide mineralization above and below the massive sulphide intersection.

MNB19-02: Starting at 81.5 metres depth, 1.5 metres of massive sulphide mineralization in a 12 metres zone of disseminated sulphide mineralization, with a second 4.5 metres zone of disseminated sulphide mineralization above this intersection.

MNB19-03: Starting at 115.4 metres depth, 2 metres of massive sulphide mineralization in a 14 metres zone of disseminated sulphide mineralization.

MNB19-04: Starting at 42 metres depth, 0.5 metres of massive sulphide mineralization in a 10 metre zone of disseminated sulphide mineralization, with a further 3.5 metres massive sulphide mineralization at 92.5 to 96 metres. This hole targeted a strong EM conductor. The sulphides intersected do not appear to explain the EM conductor. Disseminated sulphides near the end of the drill hole can be interpreted as the start of a second massive sulphide-bearing zone that together with the first zone of massive sulphides would explain the EM conductor.

The mineralization is composed of pyrite and pyrrhotite with accessory pentlandite and chalcopyrite. It is hosted in ultramafic rocks as well as associated pegmatite and amphibolite.

Figure 1: COO Cory Belyk (left) inspecting Manibridge drill core with geologist Edward Parker



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/42929_7e29c6ad14c55a5f_001full.jpg

CanAlaska President Peter Dasler comments, "We have recently increased our landholding in the Manibridge area, and are very happy to be able to have new samples that will allow us to evaluate the extent of high grade nickel and other mineralization within the disseminated sulphide targets. In this area of the Thompson Nickel Belt, the mineralization has very high nickel tenor and high nickel grades have been associated with low sulphide content. We are very pleased with the results of this drill program and have now secured assessment credit on the property for some years to come. We will now focus our exploration efforts to significantly extend the West McArthur uranium project discoveries in Saskatchewan."

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 152,000 hectares (375,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

The qualified technical person for this news release is Dr Karl Schimann, P. Geo, CanAlaska director and VP Exploration.

