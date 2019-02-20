IPC to Offer ICE Data Services' Cryptocurrency Data Feed on the IPC Connexus Cloud

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for global financial market participants, announced it will include ICE Data Services' Cryptocurrency Data Feed on the IPC Connexus Cloud. The ICE Cryptocurrency Data Feed streams real-time and historical data for the most actively traded digital currencies globally. This current offering further enhances IPC's Connexus Cloud as a high-performance financial markets cloud solution for data, voice, and enterprise communications and compliance.

"The cryptocurrency market continues to make inroads with global investors, who rely on timely and robust pricing data to help with their critical investment decisions," said Mike Smith, Director Global Exchange Relations Management at IPC. "With the vast ICE Cryptocurrency Data Feed now accessible by Connexus Cloud users, we continue to bring customers the vital information needed in this emerging and growing market."

IPC Connexus Cloud customers using the ICE Cryptocurrency Data Feed can access real-time and historical data for 60+ digital currencies from 30+ global trading venues, markets and exchanges around the world, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dash, EOS, Ethereum Classic, Litecoin, Monero, NEO, OmiseGo, Qtum, Ripple, Stellar, Tether and Zcash. The data is captured and normalized into an easily consumable data model for market depth, quotes and trades. Key fields include venue attribution indicating where a price event occurred and basic pricing fields such as quantity, price, currency and timestamp. Other features include:

Calculated crosses between the digital currencies

Three years of Bitcoin (XBT) history

An average of over 20 million updates per day on XBT/USD

Over 200 million updates daily across all digital pairs

Level 2 venue-specific orderbooks in market-by-price format

Connexus Cloud can help firms trade faster, scale rapidly, achieve greater agility, productivity and efficiency, resulting in a significant competitive advantage. The dynamic Connexus Cloud integrates sell-side and buy-side firms, inter-dealer brokers, liquidity venues, energy firms, trade lifecycle services, market data and clearing/settlement firms, connecting more than 6,400 capital market participants across 750 cities in 60 countries across the globe. It provides connectivity to liquidity venues in countries comprising over 80 percent of the global GDP, including access to emerging and frontier markets such as China, Russia, Turkey, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates.

ICE Data Services is part of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) and offers a broad range of data solutions including pricing and analytics, indices and exchange data via secure flexible connections. These services help customers address their investing, trading, compliance and risk management requirements across a broad range of asset classes.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit ipc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

