Siklu Announces the Multi-Gigabit MultiHaul Mesh Node N360

The N360 is lowering the cost of delivering Fixed 5G Wireless Access with a single unit that provides 360-degree coverage with multi-gigabit capacity and mesh self-backhaul.

FORT LEE, New Jersey, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Siklu, the global market leader in millimeter wave wireless solutions, is announcing a new 360-degree coverage mesh node as part of its industry-leading MultiHaul series: the MultiHaul N360. 'Gigabit for all' takes a giant step forward with the compact mmWave node that offers the greatest flexibility for service providers, system integrators and carriers focused on delivering gigabit connections in dense environments.

The N360 is topology independent and can be deployed in PtMP or a mesh topology with a built-in wireless backhaul. The node can be installed as an enhanced Base Unit in a PtMP topology, with the advantage of only one install required for >90° coverage and the wireless backhaul connection. If the target region is a neighborhood of Single Family Units, where take rates are uncertain, the N360 can be used as a self-organizing (SON) mesh node, adding nodes as the network expands and densifies. The built-in wireless backhaul via other N360 devices or the ability to connect to a network POP via fiber or a Siklu EtherHaul link with up to 10Gbps FD are a perfect fit for any topology. On the subscriber side, the N360 delivers a gigabit to either of the currently available Siklu MultiHaul Terminal Units (T200, or the cTU T201).

The N360 is supported by Siklu's advanced SmartHaul tools: WiNDE for network design, SmartHaul EMS for management, and is focused on reducing the Total Cost of Ownership by adding SON for centralized and automated operations of the meshed nodes.

When deployed in a mesh topology, Siklu's self-organizing protocols centrally controlled from SmartHaul SON, ensure "light-touch" deployments and on-going optimizations, eliminating service disruptions.

Combining the advanced self-organizing centralized controls with superior automatic beam steering means installations can be completed within minutes and with minimal skillsets.

"Siklu continues to be the leader in mmWave systems, offering the broadest portfolio of PTP (EtherHaul), PtMP (MultiHaul), SaaS tools and now mesh products in the market." said Eyal Assa, Siklu's CEO. "When deploying Gigabit connections to customers it is not a one size fits all scenario. At Siklu we understand this and with the N360 we continue to provide solutions that deliver robust and sustainable ROIs to carriers and smart cities across the globe."

Siklu's MultiHaul N360 solution will be showcased at MWC Barcelona 2019, February 25-28, Hall 5, booth #5K21.

About Siklu

Siklu delivers multi-gigabit wireless fiber connectivity in urban, suburban, and rural areas. Operating in the millimeter wave bands, Siklu's wireless solutions are used by leading service providers and system integrators to provide 5G Gigabit Wireless Access services. In addition, Siklu solutions are ideal for Smart City projects requiring extra capacity such as video security, WiFi backhaul, and municipal network connectivity all over one network. Thousands of SIKLU carrier-grade systems are delivering interference-free performance worldwide. Easily installed on street-fixtures or rooftops, these radios have been proven to be the ideal solution for networks requiring fast and simple deployment of secure, wireless fiber. www.siklu.com.

