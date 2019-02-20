Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) Closes $220M Fund

Hubs in Israel and New York to Identify Next Generation of International Market Leaders

Newest Fund VIII Brings Together Major Investors Spanning the US, Europe and Asia

JERUSALEM and NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Israeli VC firm, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), today announced the close of its latest fund, JVP VIII, with $220 million in commitments.

This new fund aims to invest in early through mid-stage technologies that are transforming key global markets, such as computer vision meets wellness, cybersecurity meets fintech and insurtech, artificial intelligence meets retail and media, big data meets healthcare IT and many more.

With investment hubs located in Jerusalem at the JVP Media Quarter in the heart of the city, home to JVP's Corporate Headquarters, in Beer Sheva, the Southern Cyber-Epicenter, home to the JVP Labs alongside key universities and international corporations; and in New Yorkin the recently launched Hub.NYC by JVP. Each of these hubs serve as centers of innovation and entrepreneurship, bringing together key global corporations, best academic minds and JVP's investment team, identifying the next international market leaders.

JVP VIII attracted leading investors from across the U.S., from Europe, such as France, Germany, Austria, Italy and the UK, and from Asia, including Japan. These included U.S. and European government sovereign funds, leading international insurance companies, endowments from universities and major global corporations, all of which turned to Israel's tech ecosystem as a source of innovation.

"I am delighted to see young, as well as second time, entrepreneurs partner with business leaders from North America, Europe and the world over to advance new ideas and companies that are changing every category of business as we know it," said Erel N. Margalit, PhD, Founder and ExecutiveChairman of JVP. "Over the next decade, we're going to see up to fifty percent of the most well-known brands be surpassed and eventually displaced by a wave of disruptive companies -- many of whom are being launched today and in the near future."

JVP ended 2018 with nine new investments in emerging companies across tech categories like cyber and big data. This momentum has been driven by the JVP team, led by its founder and executive chairman Erel Margalit; General Partners Fiona Darmon and Yoav Tzruya; Partner and head of JVP Cyber Labs, Gadi Porat; Chief People Officer and Partner, Tali Rabin; Partners Michal Drayman and Haim Kopans; CFO Rinat Remler, and Venture Partners, Joy Marcus and Gadi Tirosh. The JVP investment team is supported by its next generation of investment professionals Barrel Kfir, Julia Kagan and Alex Dikman.

The new fund also follows JVP's expansion into New York City with the new cybersecurity investment hub, HUB.NYC by JVP , along with other public-private partnerships to further strengthen its innovation footprint around the world. JVP was selected to establish a cyber hub as part of the City of New York's$100M cybersecurity initiative, Cyber NYC. Hub.NYC is expected to open this Spring and will support growth-stage startups by providing access to clients, business support, and investment.

About Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP)

Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP ), is an internationally renowned venture capital fund based in Israel. Established in 1993 by Dr. Erel Margalit, JVP has raised to date $1.4 billion across 9 funds, and has been listed numerous times by Preqin, and other rankings, as one of the top-ten consistently performing VC firms worldwide. JVP has built over 130 companies, leveraging a broad network of partners and market expertise to help companies become global market leaders. Among the pioneering firms of the Israeli venture capital industry, JVP has been instrumental in building some of the largest companies out of Israel, facilitating 12 Initial Public Offerings on NASDAQ including CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR, $3.6 billion mkt. cap.), QLIK Technologies (NASDAQ: QLIK, then $2.5 billion mkt. cap.) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ: CCOI, $2.3 billion mkt. cap.). https://www.jvpvc.com/

