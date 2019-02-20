Accedian Board of Directors Appoints Founder Patrick Ostiguy as Executive Chairman and Dion Joannou as CEO

MONTREAL, February 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Accedian, the market leader in Network Performance Management Solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Patrick Ostiguy, the Company's founder, as Executive Chairman of the Board. Dion Joannou, who previously occupied the role of Chief Operating Officer at Accedian, will take on the role of Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Joannou has also been appointed as a Board Director. In his new role, Mr. Ostiguy will devote his focus to customers and partners while working with Mr. Joannou to shape the vision and strategy of the company. Mr. Joannou will work closely with Mr. Ostiguy, the Leadership Team, and the Board to lead the company through its next phase of growth and overall success.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/822983/Accedian_Dion_Joannou.jpg )



"I am very excited to have Dion take on the CEO role," said Patrick Ostiguy. "We have had the opportunity to work together over the last 18 months, and I am extremely impressed with his passion, dedication and, in this short time, how he has helped transform the company into the leader for end-to-end network and application performance visibility for both service providers and enterprises. With over 30 years of industry experience, Dion's operational expertise and international experience makes him the ideal person to step into the CEO role as we continue to grow and help our customers navigate through their digital transformation journeys. We are extremely fortunate to have someone of this caliber as part of our organization. This is truly a significant milestone for our company."

"Dion is a well-known, respected executive in the technology industry, whom I've had the privilege of working with over the last two years," said Tom Manley, Senior Principal and Chief Administrative Officer of Bridge Growth Partners and Lead Director of the Board at Accedian. "He has had an impressive list of accomplishments throughout his career serving in senior executive roles at a number of industry-leading companies, including Viavi and Nortel Networks, as well as holding several Director and Chairman roles across several boards. On behalf of Bridge Growth Partners, I'm pleased to have Dion as our new CEO, and I look forward to seeing the company continue to grow and evolve under his leadership."

"I have been impressed with the people across the entire organization that I have had the opportunity to work with since I joined Accedian a little less than 2 years ago, and I am truly honored to have earned the trust and support of the Board of Directors and the Leadership Team to be taking on this new challenge as CEO. Patrick has done an incredible job in building a world-class organization over the last 15 years," said Dion Joannou. "I am excited to work with Patrick, Tom and the rest of the team to deliver exceptional value to customers, partners and investors."

Under Mr. Joannou's leadership, Accedian will continue to pursue its vision of empowering service providers and enterprises with exceptional end-to-end network and application performance visibility that radically improves user experience and grows profitability.

About Dion Joannou

Mr. Joannou is a proven business leader with over 30 years of global, multi-functional experience in software technology, mobile, cloud and business oriented IT solutions. Mr. Joannou is recognized for his ability to create strategic alliances with organization leaders, and he has extensive expertise in building and retaining high performance teams while driving operational effectiveness.

Dion brings a wealth of industry-specific commercialization expertise to Accedian. Prior to joining Accedian, Dion served for 2 years as Senior Vice President of Sales, Network Service Enablement (NSE) at Viavi (previously JDSU) in the field of Network Performance Assurance. Prior to this, Dion worked at Nortel Networks for 14 years where he held a number of high-level leadership positions overseeing sales, commercialization, operations, support and marketing in the IP and Wireless businesses. Throughout his time at Nortel, he successively drove the Vodafone Group account while based in Europe, he was President of the Caribbean/Latin America region, Chief Strategy Officer for all of Nortel globally, and finally, President for all of the North America region, including both Enterprise and Service Provider segments. Between Nortel and Viavi, Dion also held a variety of leadership and executive-level and board roles for a number of companies in the area of technology, services and investment.

Dion holds a BA from Southern Illinois University and MBA from University of Miami in International Business studies.

About Accedian

Accedian delivers exceptional end-to-end network and application performance visibility, for control over the best possible end-user digital experience. Full visibility across network services and application chains-spanning virtualized, cloud, software-defined, and physical infrastructure-empowers service providers and enterprises to embrace transformation, make most efficient use of digital assets to realize business goals, and strengthen their competitive position.

Accedian is an established expert at instrumenting networks of every size, with SkyLIGHT platform solutions that scale to monitor multinational networks. Since 2005, Accedian has partnered with its customers to deliver solutions across the globe, helping them and their users Experience Performance.

For more information, visit https://accedian.com/.

Follow us on Twitter: @Accedian

About Bridge Growth Partners

Bridge Growth Partners, LLC is a uniquely structured growth-oriented private equity firm that focuses on investments in the technology and technology-enabled financial services sectors. Bridge Growth Partners is committed to relationship-based investing, with a focus on supporting growth, operational excellence and world-class governance at its portfolio companies to create value for all stakeholders.

For more information about Bridge Growth Partners, please visit http://www.bridgegrowthpartners.com.

Media Contact:

Duncan McKean / Anais Merlin

CCgroup PR, for Accedian

T: +44-203-824-9200

E: accedian@ccgrouppr.com