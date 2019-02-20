New roaming hub enables operators to quickly increase roaming footprint while bridging to 5G

Syniverse is taking another step in the 5G revolution with the launch of a roaming hub that delivers full 5G operability and quick access to worldwide coverage. Syniverse Open Connectivity Complete provides a hub with multilateral roaming agreements for data, messaging, and voice services that allow mobile operators to seamlessly bridge to the world of 5G and offer their customers the highest-quality user experience.

The hub benefits operators by providing a "plug and play" roaming business that allows them to reduce time to market for roaming services, more quickly expand into new markets, and access the newest generation of services, such as 5G, NarrowBand Internet of Things (NB-IoT), and Long Term Evolution for Machines (LTE-M). With just one agreement and one connection, operators are able to join multiple roaming networks in the hub and gain coverage around the world.

"Mobile users not only want the widest roaming coverage possible, they want the same quality of experience at all times, and today that means 4G and, soon, 5G," said John Wick, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Service Provider Group, Syniverse. "Our Open Connectivity Complete hub will allow operators to meet this demand by delivering 5G operability and the highest level of roaming service to their customers while avoiding the significant amount of testing required for the establishment of bilateral roaming agreements. The result is quicker time-to-market with reduced cost and complexity."

In addition to 5G access, simplified roaming connectivity, and worldwide coverage, Open Connectivity Complete offers several other benefits. With a number of operators a part of the hub, the network connections and regional coverage areas continue to grow, allowing any new members to connect immediately to new operators worldwide as well as migrate any existing bilateral roaming partner relationships. Open Connectivity Complete also provides a single financial clearing and settlement pool with a web interface that allows operators to monitor their financial settlement, invoicing, and debt process in real time. Moreover, because Syniverse acts as a neutral party to both roaming access seekers and providers, the potential of conflicts is reduced and the time needed for negotiation and implementation planning is minimized.

"Individual roaming relationships have become the industry standard, but establishing these relationships brings incremental cost, more complexity, and inconsistent new-technology access for many operators," said Wick. "With just one agreement and one connection to the Syniverse hub through Open Connectivity Complete, operators can gain a single point of access to roaming coverage around the world, and a single point of access to the latest in 5G connectivity, including NB-IoT and LTE-M."

Operators can join the Syniverse Open Connectivity Complete hub and find out more on other Syniverse 5G services at MWC Barcelona at the Syniverse booth, in Fira Barcelona Gran Via at Stand 2G11 in Hall 2. Syniverse will host an Innovation Theater there featuring a series of seminars and product demonstrations on new technologies, including 5G, Rich Communication Services (RCS), and the internet of things.

