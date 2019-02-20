Mobile Operators and Enterprises Can Develop and Deploy Apps at the Edge on Today's Networks Ahead of 5G Launches

Veea, the company powering an intelligently connected world with a universal platform for IoT and smart edge solutions, will unveil the next generation of its Edge Computing Systems- the VeeaHub Pro Series at the forthcoming MWC2019 event in Barcelona. The Pro series offers a powerful intelligent edge server boasting a full feature set of wireless connectivity options and expandability offering operators and enterprises a fully integrated device and software platform for deploying edge applications today, with a clear path for integration into future 5G networks. To learn more visit Veea's Booth C12 in Hall 7 at MWC.

The highly secure, easy-to-deploy, self-healing VeeaHub Pro smart hubs bring together distributed computing and a virtualized application environment enabling multiple applications to securely run simultaneously at the edge. They provide a fully-fledged edge server with a data center-quality CPU and high-performance wireless capabilities bringing cloud services to the network edge combined with off-line operation and ultra-low latency performance.

Once deployed, the devices create a hybrid wireless and wired micro-cloud, supporting all commonly used network protocols, extending the capabilities of the cloud and providing all-in-one wireless mesh connectivity to every device and connected object at the edge of the network.

The VeeaHub Control Center and Device Manager provides a single interface to manage networks of Veea devices, providing a real-time overview and complete control over all devices and applications in use. In addition a range of Edge applications can be downloaded from the Veea App Store with an SDK available for 3rd party integrators and developers to create custom solutions to meet specific business requirements. Example applications already developed include; machine learning and AI, precise indoor positioning, smart surveillance, automated workflows tasking and security systems with notifications, blockchain-based Inventory supply chain management, smart digital signage, dynamic electronic shelf labels and omnichannel customer services.

"Edge Computing is a hugely powerful technology at the convergence between IoT, mobile communications and cloud computing bringing intelligence to the network edge for applications that are data-intensive, require ultra-low latency and support offline operation. Edge computing is the natural evolution of modern networks, and essential for supporting an IoT with billions of connected devices, objects and sensors. This shift will unlock a new era of intelligent connectivity driven by new types of edge experiences," said Michael Salmasi, CMO of Veea. "The VeeaHub Pro allows enterprises and operators to benefit from the promise of edge computing today, delivering a best-in-class, highly resilient and customizable platform that opens up a wide range of new revenue-driving or cost-saving applications and services."

About Veea

Veea is an Edge-as-a-Service (EaaS) company with a suite of innovative products and services for Smart Edge Solutions. Veea Systems Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary, offers a range of intelligent edge systems, the VeeaHub, that provide all-in-one edge connectivity and intelligence, and may be managed locally or through the Cloud. With a multitude of commonly used wireless, wired and IoT communications capabilities that form one highly integrated communications and computing fabric called vMesh, VeeaHub supports running of applications, including IoT applications, at customer premises in virtualized application environment, which creates a hyper-converged edge with a price-performance advantage. This easy-to-deploy, self-organizing, self-healing and highly secure platform with total redundancy at the edge brings together distributed computing with pervasive communications, bridging a major gap in the marketplace globally.

