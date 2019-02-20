Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2019) - Agrios Global Holdings (CSE: AGRO) (FSE: 0SA) has appointed Robert Lanterman as VP Product Development, responsible for all aspects of creating and launching the company's exciting new Product Development unit. Lanterman, a highly qualified product development and marketing professional, brings more than 25 years experience in both the luxury brands and cannabis sectors.

Robert Lanterman, stated: "I look forward to establishing an innovative range of products that will resonate with the current consumer market, and I am delighted to join Agrios and assist the Company to develop to its full potential."

During his early career Robert developed numerous luxury product lines for key accounts including Marshall Fields now Macy's, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Holt Renfrew and Saks 5th Avenue.

Robert's responsibilities included P & L, critical design input, and oversight of line merchandising and budget planning. He has been highly effective at building out regional sales teams and overseeing all management levels of both domestic and international business divisions.

As director of wholesale at Gucci International, Robert conceptualized and launched the popular "store within a store" marketing style, an innovative retail concept which enabled lifestyle brands including Gucci, Ralph Lauren, and Organa, to extend their market reach by maximizing visibility with minimal capital outlay. While at Organa, which is now a subsidiary of SLANG which trades on the CSE (CSE:SLNG), Robert led the development and execution of numerous product categories from concept to shelf.

Organa, a pioneer brand incubator, revolutionized the cannabis trade with the development of supercritical CO2 extracted cannabis oil in 2010, and currently operates the longest-running CO2 extraction facility in the country. Organa then launched the leading-edge O.pen-VAPE device, one of the most recognized cannabis brands in the USA, followed by other products including Bakked, Craft Reserve, Magic Buzz, District Edibles and Pressies. Organa Brands products are available in 10 US states, Canada, and Jamaica, with the company selling one of its products every 4 seconds.

Chris Kennedy, President and CEO, stated: "Agrios will be continuing its expansion into multiple markets in the United States. We are excited to have acquired Robert's services. His comprehensive understanding of cannabis product development, branding and marketing combined with his extensive experience in creative new product launches and sales will facilitate the Company's move to create multiple revenue streams. We look forward to growing Agrios with Robert and welcome him to the Agrios team."

Vancouver, BC-based Agrios Global Holdings is an agriculture technology and services company advancing the latest innovations in indoor growing science. The company owns, leases and manages properties and equipment for eco-sustainable agronomy and provides advisory services to support all aspects of aeroponic cultivation in the cannabis sector. Agrios is actively pursuing new opportunities to expand its portfolio of tenant growers and infrastructure assets in strategic licensed jurisdictions.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.AgriosGlobal.com, contact Ute Koessler at 604-336-2444 or by email at investor@AgriosGlobal.com. Investor Relations is handled by Bettina Filippone of Renmark Financial, who can be reached at 514-939-3989 or by email at bfilippone@RenmarkFinancial.com.

