Amer Sports Oyj: Amer Sports: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Markets Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

Amer Sports Corporation

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

February 20, 2019 at 4:30 p.m.

Amer Sports Corporation has received a notification from Allianz Global Investors GmbH (city and country of residence: Frankfurt/Main, Germany) on February 20, 2019, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Markets Act Chapter 9, Section 5.

According to the notification, the proportion of Allianz Global Investors GmbH of the total number of Amer Sports Corporation's shares and voting rights decreased below five (5) per cent on February 19, 2019.

Total positions of Allianz Global Investors GmbH according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 4.94% 0.00% 4.94% 116,517,285 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.01% 0.00% 5.01%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A. Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009000285 5,759,470 4.94% SUBTOTAL A 5,759,470 4.94%

B. Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights SUBTOTAL B 0 0%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Allianz SE Allianz Asset Management GmbH Allianz Global Investors GmbH 4.94% 0.00% 4.94%

For further information, please contact:

Samppa Seppälä, Director, Corporate Communications and IR, tel. +358 50 568 0533

Amer Sports Corporation

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.amersports.com

AMER SPORTS

Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Arc'teryx, Peak Performance, Atomic, Mavic, Suunto, Wilson and Precor. The company's technically advanced sports equipment, footwear, and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. The Group's business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets. Amer Sports shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange (AMEAS).

